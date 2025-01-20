Who wanted government critic Richard Otieno dead?

Richard Otieno, the activist who was hacked to death on January 18, 2025 near Elburgon Police Post.[Courtesy.]

The mysterious murder of Molo activist Richard Otieno, a vocal critic of the government, has sent shockwaves through the residents of Molo and Elburgon.

Otieno was brutally attacked and killed on Saturday night around 11pm near Elburgon Police Station as he was heading home.

Attempts by a group of residents to march to the home of area MP Kuria Kimani yesterday were unsuccessful.

In protest, residents stormed the Elburgon mortuary, removed Otieno’s body, placed it on top of a car, and paraded it through the town, demanding justice. The angry crowd blocked the Njoro-Molo Road with boulders and set bonfires.

According to various sources, Otieno was a youth leader known for his fierce criticism of the government, particularly the Molo MP. He was also an aspiring Member of the County Assembly (MCA).

In a statement, the MP described Otieno as a champion for youth, women, and the less privileged in society. He called for swift investigations into the murder and urged residents to remain calm and allow the investigative agencies time to handle the case.

On social media, Otieno was known as ‘Molo President’. Prior to his death, he had reported receiving threats and being attacked due to his political stance.

Officers from the General Service Unit (GSU) at the nearby Molo Jolly camp were deployed to disperse the protesters. The GSU officers fired teargas, shot in the air, and eventually managed to halt the protestors from marching to the MP’s residence, where they had intended to leave Otieno’s body.

During the altercation, GSU officers noticed this reporter filming them as they threw stones at a protester. Two officers assaulted me, injuring my left hand and tearing my shirt as they attempted to drag me out of the vehicle.

“We don’t want the media here. Leave!”one officer shouted at me.

Francis Sioli, a close friend of Otieno, expressed shock upon hearing the news and seeing the RIP messages circulating on social media.

“We thought it was a prank, but when we arrived at the morgue, we saw him. We are angry, and that’s why we are in the streets instead of church,” Sioli said.

He added that the youth were deeply concerned about the rise in abductions and killings, particularly of young people who are vocal critics of the government.

Despite their protests, Sioli said they were unable to reach Molo, where they had intended to take the case to the police, as the authorities responded with teargas and gunfire.

“We demand justice for the killing of a man who fought for our rights. We urge the youth not to relent and to continue demanding justice,” he said.

Ng’ang’a Tetemesha, a local businessman, said Otieno was killed while on his way home.

“A boda boda rider had dropped him off, and while he was calling his wife, he was attacked. This is not the first time. He was arrested and assaulted two months ago. Someone was after his life,” Tetemesha said.

He pointed out that killings, particularly among the youth, have been on the rise, and action must be taken to stop it.

Otieno’s lawyer, Roselinda Wamaitha, said Otieno first reached out to her after being arrested during the Gen Z protests mid last year, and she successfully secured his release.

“The second time he was attacked, I found him in the hospital with head injuries. We will fight for justice in court,” Wamaitha said.

She added that people are now fearful of the police and the government, and unless human rights activists and lawyers speak out, the situation could worsen.

ODM County Secretary Hilton Abiola condemned both the killings and police brutality, demanding justice for Otieno.

Police, including an anti-riot unit, have been deployed to monitor the area and disperse any protests.

At the time of reporting, the whereabouts of Otieno’s body remained unknown, as residents had hidden it.