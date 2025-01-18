Opiyo Wandayi slams defiant Muturi over abduction claims

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, his National Treasury counterpart John Mbadi and other leaders in Manyala Village in Suba Central Sub-county during the launch of last mile electricity connectivity on Jan 18, 2025. [James Omoro, Standard]

Cracks in President William Ruto’s Cabinet appear to be widening as Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi accused his Public Service counterpart Justin Muturi of injuring the reputation of the government.

Wandayi’s comments and choice of words depicted cracks and disquiet over Muturi’s criticism of the government over the abduction of his son.

Wandayi accused Muturi of erring, considering his position in government as a Cabinet Secretary.

Speaking at Manyala Village in Suba Central yesterday, Wandayi said Muturi’s statement breached policies governing national security.

He said the National Intelligence Service is a sensitive government institution which should not be attacked in public.

“The NIS should not be attacked by leaders anyhow due to its sensitivity in handling national security,” Wandayi said.

Wandayi said state officials with personal issues with government institutions should look for alternative redress instead of attacking them in public.

“Anybody working in the government should look for alternative ways to seek solutions. But let it be clear that our institutions which protect the national security should not be attacked,” Wandayi said.

Muturi recently claimed that his son Leslie Muturi was abducted by the NIS but later released after President William Ruto intervened in the matter. He publicly criticised the NIS Director General Noordin Haji over the abduction.

But Wandayi said it was improper and unfair for a senior government official like the CS to criticise a critical institution like the NIS.

“Let us be sensitive enough and avoid issues which interfere with our national security,” he said.

He said the role of CSs is to work for the people.

His National Treasury John Mbadi expressed his commitment to using his position in government to deliver the Kenya Kwanza Government manifesto.

“Let us be confident in the government. This is the time for us to deliver to the people of Kenya and the Nyanza region too must enjoy the fruits of government,” Mbadi said.

He said it was important for homes to have electricity.

“We want to ensure all parts of Kenya develop equally through equitability in sharing national resources,” Mbadi said.

Mbadi promised to allocate funds in the supplementary budget for constructing the office of the deputy county commissioner in charge of Suba Central Sub-county.