Two dead, scores injured after Duka Moja residents clash with police

By George Sayagie | 23m ago

Traffic snurl-up along the Narok-Mai-Mahiu Road following violent confrontation between police and residents of Duka Moja trading centre. [George Sayagie, Standard]

Two people have been killed and scores injured in a violent confrontation between police and residents of Duka Moja trading centre in Narok County.

The two were among hundreds who had turned to protest following a Thursday night accident that left 36 sheep dead.

Some shepherds were crossing the road with the sheep when the speeding vehicle hit and killed the 36 sheep, then fled the scene.

The confrontation along Narok-Mai Mahiu road has also left a police officer hospitalized after his hand was severed.

While confirming the incident, Narok County Police Commander Riko Ngare said several other people are feared dead while others are injured.

The police said he would issue a comprehensive report after the completion of an assessment of the situation.

Witnesses told reporters that about 10 people who had sustained gunshots had been rushed to the hospital.

Although the Standard could not independently verify, the witnesses claimed a police officer succumbed to injuries at the county hospital due to the confrontation.

The residents had barricaded the road on Friday morning in response to the road accident involving the sheep as they demanded Sh3 million compensation for the loss.

The police eventually dispersed the crowd using gunfire and tear gas before collecting the carcasses of the animals.

However, tensions escalated in the afternoon when residents learned that police had disposed of the sheep carcasses in the forest rather than taking them to the local police station as evidence.

An accident scene along Suswa Duka Moja Road where a vehicle ran over several sheep on Jan 16, 2025. [George Sayagie, Standard]

"After police forcibly dispersed the protesters, they loaded the dead sheep into a police land cruiser and disposed of them in Oloikarere Forest instead of transporting them to the police station," said Alfred Kiriolale, a witness to the incident.

His sentiments were echoed by David Takona who expressed outrage upon discovering the sheep in the forest, found by school-children that morning.

He questioned why the police had not kept the sheep as evidence.

“Police forced us away from the accident scene, took the sheep, and hid them in the forest,” said Takona.

He said the actions by the police angered the residents who resorted to blocking the road.

As the situation unfolded, a significant traffic jam developed, stretching over 10 kilometres on both sides of the road.

The charged crowd overpowered the police, who retreated with their injured colleagues.

According to Narok East MP Ken Aramat, who intervened on behalf of the residents, the road was finally reopened after more than eight hours of blockage.

“I condemn the police's actions for escalating the situation with residents and for attempting to use force to clear the road. I thank the people for heeding my plea and allowing motorists to continue their journeys,” said the MP.

