Fight for your rights, Former President Uhuru urges Gen Z

When a group of youth well known as Gen Z took part in the anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests in Nairobi on July 2, 2024. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged the young generation to come out boldly and fight for their rights.

Uhuru on Friday said the youth commonly known as Gen Z including his daughter Ngina should not just sit around and let what they toiled for be taken away.

Speaking at the burial of his cousin, a veteran rally driver Kibathi Muigai, Uhuru said unfortunately many people have become afraid of defending what rightfully belongs to them.

"Shida ya watu siku hizi sijui wameogopeshwa, hata wewe Ngina rudi uingie kwa hii muunagno sababu Gen z nyinyi ndio the story of the future, fight for your rights bwana sio kukaa kaaa hapo mali yenu mmetolea jasho ichukuliwe, msikubali, pambaneni hadi mpate haki yenu kwa maana hakuna kitu inadumu," Uhuru said amid applause.

[The problem with you is that you have become afraid, even you Ngina join the others because Gen Z is the story of the future. Fight for your rights and stop just sitting around while your hard-earned sacrifice is taken away. Fight until justice is served because nothing lasts forever]

His sentiments come barely a month after President William Ruto paid him a courtesy call at his Ishaweri home in Gatundu.

Uhuru said everything is worth fighting for and "If you don't fight for it don't complain when it is taken away".

While promising the Gen Zs of full support, Uhuru said the young people have the energy to push for a better society and must be encouraged.

"Hakuna haja ya kuogopa, sisi wazee ndio inafaa tuogope lakini nyinyi mko na nguvu ya kupambana na hii watu. Si kuna wale walienda dentention na wakatoka wakaendelea na maisha," he said.

"We are fully behind you na muendelee namna hio,"said Uhuru.

Uhuru's remarks come amid public outcry over an increase in the number of abductions as the government fights its critics.

Several people have been reported missing or kidnapped.

In December last year, at least six youths were reportedly abducted, including those behind the production of viral memes.

The uncoordinated response to the abductions by President Ruto and his allies has exposed the Kenya Kwanza administration as a government with many faces in times of national crisis.

The Head of State’s assurance that he would stop abductions with a rider that parents tame their ill-disciplined children and the assertion by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen that no Kenyan had been kidnapped or killed by police officers since Ruto was elected president are some of the incidents exposing the government’s disjointed approach.

The apparent justification of kidnappings by, among others, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah and other government defenders such as National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohammed continues to show another side.

At the same time, a third wing has emerged comprising government officials such as Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi and President’s senior adviser Moses Kuria who are nauseated by the continued abduction of government critics.