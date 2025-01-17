MPs live up to their laundry tag yet again

Cabinet secretary nominees Lee Kinyanjui (Trade and Industry), William Kabogo (ICT) and Mutahi Kagwe (Agriculture and Livestock). [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The National Assembly has given a clean bill of health to three Cabinet secretary nominees named by President William Ruto in December 2024.

In its report tabled Thursday, the Committee on Appointments said Mutahi Kagwe (Agriculture and Livestock), William Kabogo (ICT) and Lee Kinyanjui (Trade and Industry) were up to the task.

The three allies of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta were nominated on December 19 in what Ruto described as a bid to form an all-inclusive government.

This followed the earlier closing of ranks between President Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga, which led to the appointment of Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), John Mbadi (National Treasury) and Hassan Joho (Blue Economy and Mining) to the Cabinet.

Kagwe, Kabogo and Kinyanjui are now expected to be sworn in anytime, becoming that latest to join the ever-changing Kenya Kwanza government.

Coming in at time the Ruto administration is facing a lot of criticism, the new entrants are expected to champion the President’s agenda while averting a falling out with the electorate.

According to the Parliament report, Kagwe demonstrated knowledge of issues touching on the portfolios to which he had been nominated.

”Kabogo demonstrated knowledge of topical, administrative and technical issues touching on the portfolios to which he had been nominated,” said the report.

The committee noted that Kinyanjui proved he had the knowledge on the various portfolios under the ministry as well all as the requisite abilities, academic qualifications and professional experience.

On the allegation regarding Kagwe’s integrity while serving as Health Cabinet Secretary under President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handling of Covid-19 pandemic, the team dismissed the allegations as unfounded.

On the allegations of flouting the provisions of the Public Finance Management Act, Kagwe said the CS was not the accounting officer and is not directly responsible for the implementation of the government policies.

“The accounting officer in the ministry did not bring to the nominee’s attention any matter stating that the ministry’s resources were being used in a way that is contrary to Section 68(1) of the Act that I did not act upon,” Kagwe said.

The MPs noted that the Constitution does not require a CS to possess a degree directly related to the ministry to which they are appointed as their role is largely managerial and to offer policy direction.

Responding to queries on drug trafficking allegations contained in a report tabled in Parliament in 2010, Kabogo told the committee that he has never been involved in crime, noting that investigations conducted into the dossier exonerated him.

He also dismissed allegations that he was involved in the death of university student Mercy Keino. Kabogo told the team that an inquest conducted into the death had ruled him out as a suspect.

On failure to honour Parliamentary invites as governor, Kabogo stated that at the inception of devolution, it was unclear whether governors were required to honour summons by the Senate. “Upon clarification by the court, I appeared before the Senate for three consecutive years without fail. I promise that if approved, I will be committed to appear before both Houses of Parliament when called upon,” he said.

Kinyanjui told the committee that criticism of policy should not be interpreted as criticism of the government. He said it was only through such positive criticism that there can be engagement on policy change.

He defended himself against alleged relocation of street families in Nakuru County when he was the Governor, stating that the allegations as presented before the Senate were untrue, malicious, fictitious and aimed at settling political scores.

On high foreign travel expenditure as Governor, Kinyanjui stated that the expenditure of Sh43 million was the least amount spent compared to other counties and his predecessor.

“During the year in question, I only travelled out of the country twice, which was an indication that I was committed to prudent use of public resources,” said Kinyanjui.

The nominee also promised to increased focus on exports to help revitalise the country’s economy.

He also emphasised the importance of empowering local investors.