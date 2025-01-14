William Kabogo: 'I have never dealt with any drugs in my life'

ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary nominee William Kabogo before the Committee on Appointments in Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary nominee William Kabogo has once again denied claims of involvement in the drug trade.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on Tuesday, January 14 Kabogo told MPs that he was cleared of any wrongdoing following allegations made in a report tabled by late Internal Security Minister, George Saitoti.

"I would like to repeat this…I was implicated but later cleared by authorities. The report by Saitoti had significant loopholes and was ultimately dismissed by this House. I even sued some of those who implicated me, won the case, and was awarded damages," said Kabogo.

In 2010, Saitoti’s report to Parliament alleged that then MPs Gidion Mbuvi (Makadara), Hassan Joho (Kisauni), Assistant Minister Harun Mwau (Kilome), and William Kabogo (Juja) were under investigation for involvement in the narcotics trade.

But, Kabogo has maintained his innocence, citing legal victories and his clearance by investigative authorities.

Mercy Keino murder

Kabogo also denied involvement in the brutal murder of University of Nairobi student Mercy Keino in 2011.

"I was cleared of wrongdoing in the inquest into the death Mercy Keino. The findings of an inquest into the murder of Mercy Keino was delivered at the Kehancha Law Courts in Migori County and the magistrate stated that there was no evidence linking me to the murder of Keino on the night of June 17. It was just a matter of being at the right place at the wrong time,” he explained.

Arrogance

Kabogo also addressed accusations of arrogance, which he said contributed to his loss in the 2017 governorship race.

"Chairman, many people who don’t know me well mistake my serious demeanor for arrogance. I speak plainly and directly, which some misinterpret," he explained.

Kabogo, who previously served as Kiambu’s first governor, also revealed that he resigned as chairperson of the Tujibebe Wakenya Party immediately after President William Ruto nominated him for the Cabinet position.

Responding to concerns about his alleged failure to honor summons during his tenure as governor, Kabogo assured the committee of his commitment to accountability if approved.

"I am ready to appear before House committees whenever required.”

If approved, Kabogo will assume the ICT and Digital Economy portfolio in President Ruto’s administration.