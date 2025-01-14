I will make agriculture cool, says Mutahi Kagwe

Agriculture CS nominee Mutahi Kagwe before the Committee on Appointments at County Hall, Nairobi. January 14, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary nominee Mutahi Kagwe has vowed to transform the agricultural sector to increase productivity and appeal to the youth.

During his vetting on Tuesday, January 14, Kagwe outlined plans to tackle challenges like low yields, limited market access, and food insecurity.

He noted the need for a shift in perception, noting that agriculture’s current image discourages youth participation.

“Agriculture has long been viewed narrowly, focusing only on production. To ensure the sector thrives, we must place farmers at the center. It should be driven by profitability and innovation, making it exciting and attractive to young people—not dull or routine,” he said.

The former Health CS underscored the importance of adopting modern technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), to boost efficiency and appeal to younger generations. Kagwe cited examples of countries that use technology to predict rainfall patterns and recommend the best crops for specific regions and seasons, arguing that Kenya should follow suit.

Livestock Vaccination

When asked to address the livestock vaccination confusion, the Agriculture CS nominee said he would leverage communication over coercion to encourage animal vaccination.

“My understanding is that vaccination addresses diseases like foot and mouth and PPR. The key is involving farmers and educating them about the benefits. If a farmer refuses to vaccinate, we won’t force them, but we’ll ensure they understand the risks,” Kagwe said.

He stressed the need to educate farmers on the consequences of not vaccinating their livestock, enabling them to make informed choices.

“With proper communication, no one will resist vaccination. We’ll provide a choice while ensuring everyone is well-informed,” he added. Kagwe plans to collaborate with vaccine manufacturers and veterinarians to enhance public awareness.

Vision for Agriculture

Kagwe aims to rebrand agriculture as a profitable, sustainable, and modern enterprise by integrating technology, prioritising farmers’ needs, and addressing long-standing challenges.

“I have no intention of wasting two years. I’ll do my utmost to resolve the issues that have plagued the ministry for years,” vowed Kagwe.

If approved by Parliament, Kagwe will be the third agriculture minister under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Kagwe’s political career spans over two decades, beginning in 2002 when he was elected Mukurweini MP under the National Rainbow Coalition (NARC). During his tenure, he chaired the parliamentary committee on finance, trade, tourism, and planning.

In 2005, he became Minister of Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT).

He served as Nyeri County’s first senator between 2013-2017. Although his 2017 bid for Nyeri governorship was unsuccessful, he had a successful private-sector career before politics, running a publishing house and a public relations firm.

The agriculture CS hopeful disclosed his net worth to be Sh842 million, comprising real estate and land holdings across Kenya.