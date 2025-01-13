Abdi Ahmed Mohamud sworn in as EACC CEO

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission CEO Abdi Ahmed Mohamud during his swearing-in at the Supreme Courts, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Abdi Ahmed Mohamud has been sworn in as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission's (EACC) new Chief Executive Officer.

Speaking during the ceremony that was presided over by Chief Justice Martha Koome, Mohamud who was the commission's Director in charge of investigations, vowed to execute his mandate with integrity and in line with the Constitution.

"I am aware of the huge responsibilities and expectations Kenyans bestow upon the Commission. I wish to offer my commitment and fidelity to the oath of office that I subscribed to in combating corruption, economic crimes, and ethical conduct in Kenya," Mohamud stated.

On her part, Koome urged the new CEO to support the Judiciary realise its duties adding that the public depends on government institutions to help fight rampant graft.

"You will be embracing the trust and the confidence of Kenyans who will look up to you with great hope and expectation. You are taking over an office that many look up to in fighting corruption," Koome stated.

Mohamud now takes over from his predecessor Twalib Mbarak whose six-year term expired on January 10, 2025.