Tanzanian activist Maria Sarungi abducted in Kenya

Tanzanian independent media editor and human rights defender Maria Sarungi Tsehai.

Tanzanian independent media editor and human rights defender Maria Sarungi Tsehai has been reported missing in Nairobi, Kenya.

Amnesty International Kenya, in a statement, alleged that Sarungi was abducted on Sunday afternoon.

"Maria Tsehai, a Tanzanian independent media editor and human rights defender, was kidnapped by three armed men in a black Noah vehicle from Chaka Place, Kilimani, Nairobi, at 3:15 pm," the organisation said.

Sarungi has been a vocal critic of the Tanzanian government and President Samia Suluhu's administration.

She had fled to Kenya in 2020 ahead of Tanzania's disputed general election and has been running Chanzo TV, a pro-democracy online platform.

Her alleged abduction has sparked outrage, with Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu condemning the incident and urging Kenyans to intervene.

“A vocal opponent of the Magufuli dictatorship, Maria went into exile in Kenya before the fraudulent 2020 elections. We must tell those behind her abduction that no amount of terror or violence will silence us. Many more Marias will rise to fight for democracy in Tanzania,” said Lissu.

NARC-Kenya Party leader Martha Karua also condemned the abduction, accusing the Kenyan government of complicity.

“I condemn this criminal and inhuman act, which has become a hallmark of the rogue Ruto regime. I demand Maria's immediate and unconditional release,” Karua stated.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah described the incident as a grave violation of personal freedom, linking it to the recent abduction of Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye.

“This incident, following closely on the heels of Kizza Besigye's abduction, is a disturbing violation of human rights. It raises serious concerns about the safety and security of individuals within our borders, regardless of their nationality. "

He called on the international community to pressure the Kenyan government to ensure Sarungi's release and protect all citizens and residents from such acts.

Kenyan authorities are yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.