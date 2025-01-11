Identical twins to pursue course in medicine to treat sick mother

Identical twins Prosper Isoka and Peter Lusava being celebrated by their colleagues for posting sterling performance of grade A of 82 points. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

Prosper Isoka and Peter Lusava are looking forward to pursuing a course in medicine so that they can treat their sick mother.

This is after the identical twins defied the odds and overcame their circumstances to achieve identical A grades of 82 points in the recently concluded Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examinations (KCSE).

K.C.S.E candidates at Shikunga Secondary School in Ikolomani sub-county, Kakamega County, the twins said although they missed a chance to be admitted at Mamusinga due to school fees challenges, they were happy with what they had scored.

While Isoka scored 407 marks in his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exam, his brother Lusava managed to get 396 marks.

"We were to be admitted at Friends School Kamusinga but the fee was high leaving us with no option but to join Shikunga Secondary School in 2021. Our motive was that we could do something from this school because we believe it is a centre of excellence and we can make it out,” said Isoka.

Isoka said they never gave up and kept on consulting our teachers who always advised them that they could make it.

This, he said gave them the drive to aim higher.

“We felt that if we did not manage to get an A, we would have failed the school we believed in God and we are very grateful. This grade matters a lot and I know my future is bright," he said.

He thanked the school for supporting them despite having a huge fee balance thus giving them hope of studying.

Isoka further noted they believed in themselves and their mentor Flavian Baraka a previous student at the school who got an A grade of 83 points.

"We are grateful to him since he has manifested a lot in us. To God be the glory since we have gotten similar grades even though we have not gone to Kamusinga but we have posted sterling performance and doesn't matter where you study but believe in yourself. I thank the Shikunga fraternity, I believe it's the centre of excellence and Shikunga to the world and it can make people great," he noted.

He said they went to Harvad model school in Eldoret where one of them was sponsored and the other one was paying fees.

"I have always admired to pursue medicine and I am hopeful we will continue with university education if we get sponsorship," he noted.

His brother Lusava said he was delighted to get the grade because he had always been optimistic that he would get a quality grade.

"I knew it would come to pass since form one because we never let it go in terms of revision, performance, and consulting our teachers. I am thankful to the teachers and my parents for all the support,” he said noting, “The exams were tough but we had that zeal to achieve our goal and help my mum who has a leg problem.

He said with his brother, he has always had a passion for pursuing medicine-related courses so that they can treat their mother.

Shikunga High School Deputy Principal Edwin Kwayela said the school posted a mean score of 6.43 overall.

"These two boys come from a needy background and have gone through their secondary education through well-wishers and the school’s Board of Management,” Kwayela said.

While calling on well-wishers and the government to support the twins to complete their university studies, Kwayela said they had posted impressive results.