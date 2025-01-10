The Standard

Demoted? Not me, says Ababu Namwamba on UNEP nomination

By Mate Tongola | 6m ago

 Nominee for Kenya's Permanent Representative to UNEP Ababu Namwamba. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Ababu Namwamba, the nominee for Kenya's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON), has dismissed claims that his nomination is a demotion from his former Cabinet Secretary position.

Appearing before the National Assembly's Committee on Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations, for vetting on Friday, January 10, Namwamba described the nomination as a reassignment, noting the significance of the role.

"The task ahead carries immense magnitude. If it is your commission to be a street sweeper, sweep the streets so well that even the hosts of heaven would stop, wonder, and marvel, saying, ‘Behold, there is a street sweeper here.’ To me, this is just a reassignment," he said.

Net worth

The former CS also revealed to the Nelson Koech-led committee that his net worth now stands at Sh500 million, comprising shares in Safaricom and Kenya Power, as well as pension savings from his tenure as a Member of Parliament.

He noted that his wealth has grown by Sh75 million in two years.

He also highlighted his contributions while serving as Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, including Kenya's successful bid for a seat on the United Nations Security Council.

"If confirmed, I will continue to support Kenya’s position and uphold the principles that define the United Nations," said Namwamba.

During the vetting process, he outlined his achievements as Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports, citing initiatives such as the Talanta Hela Digital Hub project and Kenya’s hosting of CHAN and AFCON.

Ababu is among several individuals nominated by President William Ruto for ambassadorial and high commissioner roles in Kenya’s foreign missions.

.

.

.

