Families in agony as four abducted Mlolongo friends remain missing

Families of missing Mlolongo friends overwhelmed during court proceedings on Jan 8, 2025. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The families of four men who went missing from Mlolongo, Machakos County, are in anguish after their loved ones were forcibly taken on December 16 and 17 last year. The men have not been seen or heard from since.

Among the missing is 29-year-old Kalani Muema, a second-hand bag seller in Mlolongo. He was reportedly abducted along with his friends Martin Nziuku, Justus Mutumwa, and Steve Mbisi, who was taken the following day.

Yesterday, the High Court issued fresh orders requiring Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohammed Amin to personally appear in court next week and account for the whereabouts of the four men.

“A conservatory order is hereby issued, directing the Inspector General of Police and the Director of Criminal Investigations, in their official and personal capacities, to immediately and unconditionally release Mutumwa, Mwau, Muema, and Kavingo,” Justice Mwita ordered.

Should the authorities fail to comply, the judge instructed that a writ of habeas corpus be issued, compelling IG Kanja and DCI Director Amin to personally produce the individuals before the court.

Speaking to The Standard, Monica Mwende, Muema’s sister, recounted the harrowing discovery of her brother’s disappearance. She first realised something was wrong when she was unable to reach him on the phone for several days.

“When I couldn’t get through to him, we decided to check on his whereabouts. Neighbours, where he had set up his business, told us that my brother and two others were forcibly taken by armed, masked men, who bundled them into two Toyota Harrier vehicles,” said Mwende.

Mwende described her brother as hardworking and disciplined, with no history of criminal activity. She said the four missing men were close friends, and their sudden disappearance had devastated the entire family.

Her mother, she said, had fallen ill and is unable to speak due to the shock and distress.

“At the time of his abduction, we were planning to visit our parents. The last time I spoke to my brother was on December 15, 2024. When his phone went off the next day, I became worried. None of my relatives had heard from him either. When I visited his business premises, I was told he had been arrested and never returned,” she added.

The family reported the incident to Mlolongo Police Station, but were told the men were not in police custody. Mwende said they have since visited various hospitals and morgues in search of their loved ones, but have found no trace of them.

The abduction of Mbisi on December 17 was equally traumatic. According to his wife, armed men stormed their home while Mbisi was taking a shower.

“I was in the bedroom when I heard footsteps in the house. When I came out, I saw a man who ordered me to return to the bedroom. They forced Mbisi to dress hurriedly before taking him away. There were four men, all armed and wearing face masks and caps to cover their faces,” she said.

Stacy Mutua, Mbisi’s sister, said the family is pleading with whoever is holding him to release him.

“We hoped they would bring him to court today, but it didn’t happen. We are devastated because we don’t know where he is, who has him, or whether he is safe. We’re just hoping and praying he will be released,” she said.

The disappearances come amid a wave of abductions by people suspected to be government operatives. These incidents have raised concerns about efforts to silence those critical of the administration of President William Ruto.

On Monday, five men who had been abducted in December were released in different parts of the country, sparking hope among the Mlolongo families that their loved ones would also be found alive. However, days later, there has been no word on the whereabouts of the four.

Mwende urged the government to intervene, emphasising that if the men are in police custody, their families have the right to be informed.

“If they committed any offence, let them be taken to court and face the law. But at least let us know where they are,” said Mwende.