The Standard

Joho threatens critics as Kindiki calls for youth mentorship

By Patrick Beja and Philip Mwakio | 1h ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

Cabinet Secretary Hassan Ali Joho has warned online critics of the government as Deputy President Kithure Kindiki urged for mentorship.

addressing youth at Swahili Pot Hub, Mombasa Joho said the state will go after the young activists who are at loggerheads against President William Ruto over recent killings and abductions. 

“Mkitukujia, tutawakujia pia (If you insult us, we come for you),” Joho warned the youth activists engaged in online awareness over government accesses like abductions.

Joho said the government would be more vigilant in 2025 against those out to insult, ridicule, or stoke an uprising against the government to disrupt development like the June 25, 2024 chaos.

“We were in 2024 and it is now behind us. If we are not careful, 2025 will also be wasted. Focus on getting opportunities that transform your lives,” said Joho.

However, in apparent disagreement with the strong-arm tactic, Kindiki said mentorship was key to directing the youth to achieve their full potential in any field they have chosen.

“Younger people should submit to mentorship because this is the missing link to achieve full potential. I want to pass this message so it can get out of me,” he said.

The DP emphasized that, despite his status, he values his parents’ mentorship and encourages youth to seek guidance.

“Even as a Deputy President, when I go to my father, I put the title aside and address him with the respect he deserves. I cannot be senior to my father and elders,” said Kindiki.

He praised the Swahili Pot Hub’s ICT and mentorship model, noting that they would replicate it nationwide to help youth reach their potential.

 The Deputy President announced that the government will roll out 1,450 ICT hubs to help youth acquire skills and digital jobs. He said the state so far established 273 ICT hubs.

He said the government is keen to ensure youth get jobs on the ground through affordable housing programmes and foreign jobs.

Kindiki commended President Ruto for reaching out to his chief rivals to unite the country.

“I am proud that President Ruto reached out to rivals to ensure the country can realise its potential. We cannot achieve its potential without unity,” he noted.

He was flanked by Joho, Mombasa Senator Mohamed Faki, Mombasa Women Representative Zamzam Mohamed, Mombasa Deputy Governor Francis Thoya, Mvita MP Mohamed Machele, and his Msambweni counterpart Feisal Bader, among others.

Ms Mohamed told the youth to stop the online war against leaders and the older generation, saying it would not resolve their current challenges.

“The leaders and older people are also fathers of other youths and insulting them will only cause more problems in the country,” she said.

He directed the Swahili Pot Hub founder, Mr Mahmoud Noor, to work with the Ministry of ICT and Digital Economy to ensure the development of the centre in a 20-acre space.

Mr Noor had asked the government to assist the hub to acquire 20 acres to establish and spacious centre where there will be a football pitch for the youth undergoing ICT training and mentorship.

 “If we want Kenya to be strong, we must support the younger people. We should mentor and make them realise their dreams,” he said, commending Mr Noor for setting up the mentorship model.

 

Related Topics

Mining CS Ali Hassan Joho Ali Hasaan Joho Interior CS Kithure Kindiki Kithure Kindiki
.

Latest Stories

Repeated calls for extension of presidential term limit well choreographed
Repeated calls for extension of presidential term limit well choreographed
Opinion
By Standard Reporter
1 hr ago
Dakar City wins 2025 sustainable transport award for its BRT system
National
By James Wanzala
1 hr ago
Russia committing cultural genocide in occupied Ukraine territories
Opinion
By Andrii Pravednyk
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Directline settles Sh2.8b in claims amid wrangles
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Directline settles Sh2.8b in claims amid wrangles
Squatters eviction on 4,242 prisons land begins, says PS
By Josphat Thiong’o 1 hr ago
Squatters eviction on 4,242 prisons land begins, says PS
Raila Odinga 80: Kenya's grand old statesman or wily dealmaker?
By Brian Otieno 17 hrs ago
Raila Odinga 80: Kenya's grand old statesman or wily dealmaker?
Gachagua set to unveil 2027 plan
By Irene Githinji 18 hrs ago
Gachagua set to unveil 2027 plan
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved