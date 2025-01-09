Joho threatens critics as Kindiki calls for youth mentorship

Cabinet Secretary Hassan Ali Joho has warned online critics of the government as Deputy President Kithure Kindiki urged for mentorship.

addressing youth at Swahili Pot Hub, Mombasa Joho said the state will go after the young activists who are at loggerheads against President William Ruto over recent killings and abductions.

“Mkitukujia, tutawakujia pia (If you insult us, we come for you),” Joho warned the youth activists engaged in online awareness over government accesses like abductions.

Joho said the government would be more vigilant in 2025 against those out to insult, ridicule, or stoke an uprising against the government to disrupt development like the June 25, 2024 chaos.

“We were in 2024 and it is now behind us. If we are not careful, 2025 will also be wasted. Focus on getting opportunities that transform your lives,” said Joho.

However, in apparent disagreement with the strong-arm tactic, Kindiki said mentorship was key to directing the youth to achieve their full potential in any field they have chosen.

“Younger people should submit to mentorship because this is the missing link to achieve full potential. I want to pass this message so it can get out of me,” he said.

The DP emphasized that, despite his status, he values his parents’ mentorship and encourages youth to seek guidance.

“Even as a Deputy President, when I go to my father, I put the title aside and address him with the respect he deserves. I cannot be senior to my father and elders,” said Kindiki.

He praised the Swahili Pot Hub’s ICT and mentorship model, noting that they would replicate it nationwide to help youth reach their potential.

The Deputy President announced that the government will roll out 1,450 ICT hubs to help youth acquire skills and digital jobs. He said the state so far established 273 ICT hubs.

He said the government is keen to ensure youth get jobs on the ground through affordable housing programmes and foreign jobs.

Kindiki commended President Ruto for reaching out to his chief rivals to unite the country.

“I am proud that President Ruto reached out to rivals to ensure the country can realise its potential. We cannot achieve its potential without unity,” he noted.

He was flanked by Joho, Mombasa Senator Mohamed Faki, Mombasa Women Representative Zamzam Mohamed, Mombasa Deputy Governor Francis Thoya, Mvita MP Mohamed Machele, and his Msambweni counterpart Feisal Bader, among others.

Ms Mohamed told the youth to stop the online war against leaders and the older generation, saying it would not resolve their current challenges.

“The leaders and older people are also fathers of other youths and insulting them will only cause more problems in the country,” she said.

He directed the Swahili Pot Hub founder, Mr Mahmoud Noor, to work with the Ministry of ICT and Digital Economy to ensure the development of the centre in a 20-acre space.

Mr Noor had asked the government to assist the hub to acquire 20 acres to establish and spacious centre where there will be a football pitch for the youth undergoing ICT training and mentorship.

“If we want Kenya to be strong, we must support the younger people. We should mentor and make them realise their dreams,” he said, commending Mr Noor for setting up the mentorship model.