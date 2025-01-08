The Standard

Outrage after students at St. Anne's Girls locked out overnight

By Sharon Wanga | 52m ago

Students sitting outside St. Anne's school gate on Tuesday night.

St. Anne’s Girls School in Makadara, Nairobi, faced backlash after students were left outside overnight due to unpaid fees.

A viral video shared by the Makadara Social Justice and Information Centre showed students sitting at the school gate late in the night. 

“Students are stranded outside for lack of fees. Urgent action is needed,” the center posted. 

One student said they had waited since morning despite paying half the required fee of Sh26,000.

Another questioned the school's demand for full payment on the first day.

At the time of publishing, The Standard could not immediately reach the school for comment. 

Outraged netizens criticised the school’s actions, calling for action. 

“This is unacceptable. Schools just reopened, and students are being locked out,” X user Rahab Moraa wrote.  

Another user, Kanake, called for government action, citing security concerns.

Similar incidents were reported nationwide. 

“Grade one kids were sent home from Ngecha Primary at 8 a.m. and still roamed at 3.00p.m. How irresponsible can teachers be?” posed Ng’ang’a Mwangi.

By night, the area MP, activists, and the public intervened, prompting the school to allow the students back. 

“The guards were under strict orders from the principal, but the pressure forced a resolution,” the justice center confirmed.

St. Anne’s Girls School School Fees Makadara Students safety
