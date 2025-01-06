The Standard

Abducted youths freed ahead of planned protests

By Mate Tongola | 1h ago

Benrard Kavuli and Peter Muteti who have been released and reunited with their families.

Four youths abducted in recent weeks were released on Monday morning, just hours before planned protests against forced disappearances.  

Billy Munyiri Mwangi and Peter Muteti reunited with their families in Embu and Nairobi, respectively, after being held captive for over two weeks. 

Rony Kiplangat and Benard Kavuli were also freed and found in Machakos County and Kitale.  

Billy’s family reported that he was abandoned in Nyeri before making his way back home to Majengo, Embu County, after 15 days in captivity. He appeared frail and was taken to the hospital for a medical check-up.  

Billy Mwangi after he was reunited with his family.

The 24-year-old was abducted by hooded men at a barbershop in Embu town, where his father, Gerald Karicha, said he had been under surveillance for days. His family believes his abduction was linked to his criticism of the Kenya Kwanza administration.  

Peter Muteti, abducted on December 21, 2024, outside an apartment in Nairobi, was found in the Nairobi Central Business District on Monday.  

Meanwhile, at least six other individuals, including cartoonists Kibet Bull and Steve Mbisi, remain missing after similar abductions.  

The protests organised by human rights groups aim to highlight the enforced disappearances and demand government accountability.

.

