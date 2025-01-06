CBC crisis: Books, funds and classrooms cloud Grade Nine shift

Workers put final touches on Junior Secondary School c lassrooms at Roots Academy in Nakuru County, on January 4, 2025. The more than 30 classrooms are expected to accomodate learners from Grade 7 to 9. [Daniel Chege, Standard]

A crisis is looming in public schools across the country as a lack of adequate classrooms, delay in the release of capitation funds and books cloud Grade 9 transition.

The situation is so dire that some schools have reported plans to accommodate the Grade 9 learners in dining halls and laboratories to act as temporary classrooms.

A spot check by the Standard revealed that many schools are still struggling with preparations for the transition, with some school heads acknowledging that the situation is beyond their control.

This unfolded as parents warned of an impending crisis in the first term due to the government's failure to provide schools with timely capitation funds.

According to the National Parents Association (NPA), Grade 9 classrooms in most schools remain incomplete and poorly equipped, with many institutions also grappling with overwhelming debts.

The association Secretary-General, Eskimos Kobia, told The Standard, on Sunday that nearly all public schools are burdened with mounting debts caused by the delayed release of capitation funds.

Speaking Naivasha, Kobia warned of a looming crisis in the education sector, noting that it could undermine the progress made over the years.

“Several schools lack desks, leaving it up to parents to step in and assist with their purchase,” he said.

Ongoing work

At the Coast, the construction of several classrooms remains incomplete.

At Ganjoni Primary School in Mvita Constituency, a classroom construction site was still barricaded with iron sheets. Construction work was ongoing, with only hours remaining before schools reopened

The situation was different at Majengo Comprehensive School, which serves the densely populated Majengo area in Mvita Constituency.

The school’s headteacher, Salim Said Juma, said they were fully prepared to welcome new Grade 9 students into a modern classroom built by the national government and commissioned on December 3, 2024 by the Mombasa County Director of Education, Masibo Kituyi.

“As you can see, we have already received textbooks from the government and furniture for students, including desks, partly funded by the Mvita National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF),” Juma said.

At Makupa Comprehensive School, established in 1932 by the Catholic Church, the headteacher, Nicholas Otieno, said they had adequate classrooms, which were simply repurposed for Junior School.

“We have had low enrolment but with extra classrooms available, the Grade 9 students already have a designated classroom. There are orders for furniture that are on the way for the 52 students transitioning from Grade 8 to Grade 9 here,” Otieno said.

He added that they had received textbooks for Grade 9 and expected additional supplies during the first week of the academic term.

“The government has posted five teachers, all of whom have undergone retooling for the new curriculum and are currently on Level 1 salaries,” he added.

No desks

In Taita Taveta County, preparations for Grade 9 students are in full swing, with some classrooms completed while others remain under construction.

Headteachers and senior officials from the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) revealed that the process is still ongoing.

Shigharo Primary School headteacher, Marion Njumwa, noted that the classroom designated for Grade 9 is still incomplete. She explained that an existing classroom is currently being used by 27 students until the new one is finished by the end of this year.

“We are not in a bad position regarding infrastructure development. We have facilities in place to accommodate the Grade 9 students as we wait for the new classroom to be completed by the end of this month. However, we currently lack lockers for Grade 7 students,” she stated.

At Nguraru Primary School in Wundanyi town, two classrooms have been completed, but there are no desks.

A teacher, Keith Muimi, also highlighted that there are no desks for Grade 6 and the newly enrolled students.

In the Rift Valley, several Grade 9 learners in the South Rift region will be forced to use multipurpose halls, libraries, and computer laboratories as classrooms.

The Standard has established that most of the Junior Secondary School (JSS) classrooms intended for Grade 9 learners, scheduled for completion by the end of last year, remain unfinished.

Temporary structures

The Ministry of Education has directed principals to accommodate learners in classrooms initially intended for students joining Form One.

Nakuru County Director of Education, Victoria Mulili, assured that no learner would be left behind. She added that those unable to fit in the available classrooms would be accommodated in temporary structures.

Mulili noted that Nakuru County has 182 completed classrooms under Phase One and an additional 354 classrooms, which are 96 percent complete, designated for JSS students.

She explained that Grade 8 and 7 students would use the completed classrooms, while some Grade One learners would have to wait for the completion of Phase Three, comprising 187 classrooms, and Phase Four, with 190 classrooms.

“The county is ready to receive learners on Monday. Despite the challenges, we will temporarily host some students in unoccupied Form One classrooms,” she said.

In Bomet, County Director of Education Leonard Ngugi said the Ministry is doing everything possible to ensure that those schools that are behind schedule are completed as soon as possible.

"Even though construction in some is underway while others have completed, I can assure you that they are ready to accommodate the learners," Ngugi said.

KUPPET branch secretary Paul Kimetto said Grade 9 learners should have been domiciled in high schools as there is enough facilities.

He said there are generally no facilities ready for use by the incoming Grade 9 learners in the region and they do not have laboratories as well.

Be creative

In Nyanza and Western, a number of schools are ready to host the learners but some are still struggling with lack of proper infrastructure and books.

At Migori Comprehensive School, all the nine classrooms that were earmarked for construction in preparations for Grade 9 had been completed by the time schools were being closed for long holiday.

The school's head Moses Maranda said they were all set to transition the learners to Grade 9. "We have more than enough classrooms. Everything is set for us," said Maranda.

Paul Otieno, a school head at Kadika Primary School said he has four Grade 9 classrooms constructed in the school.

"On our side, we are very much prepared for Grade 9 learners," said Otieno.

The school has 190 learners transiting from Grade Eight to Grade Nine.

Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) Secretary General Akello Misori opines that teachers should be fully and well prepared to face the challenges that are before them especially those who are going to be implementors of Grade Nine transition.

"Facilities have not been guaranteed. As a professionals, need to be creative and prepared for these challenges," Misori said.

In Kisumu County, most public schools in urban areas are prepared for the transition.

At MM-Sha Comprehensive School, seven classrooms have been constructed for Grade 9 learners.

According to the school headteacher Michael Oriedi, the school already has 325 pupils proceeding to Grade 9 despite financial constraints owing to its large pupil population.

At Xaverian Primary School, George Polo the school head, said that the school is ready to enroll over 280 learners proceeding to Grade 9.

According to Zablon Awange, the Kisumu County Executive Secretary for Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers KUPPET, learning in the JSS might be hit by a crisis occasioned by inadequate resources as most primary schools lack the capacity to put in place structures for learning.

"The physical structures are wanting not only in Kisumu but also in Nyanza region. Most private schools comparatively are doing better in terms of infrastructure and personnel but some low cost private schools in slums and villages are suffering equally." He added.

In Busia County, some schools are recording progress in terms of infrastructural aspect of grade nine classrooms, but majority are citing inadequate learning materials.

At Bulanda Primary School, which officially commissioned its facilities on January 3rd, Deputy Headteacher Emily Makokha confirmed that the school’s classrooms are ready to accommodate students. However, Makokha expressed concerns over the insufficient number of textbooks provided.

“We received 104 books yet we have an enrollment of 204. In fact, the 104 books are not for all the subjects. They said we will get more in the course of January, but we aren’t sure if we will get them,” Makokha said.

She said the shortage of textbooks could hinder students’ ability to fully engage with the new curriculum when classes begin.

“Our classrooms are complete, and we are ready to receive the students,” she added.

Report by Antony Gitonga, Benard Lusigi, Anne Atieno, Mary Imenza, Clinton Ambujo, Boniface Gikandi, Philip Mwakio, Renson Mnyamwezi, Daniel Chege and Kiprono Kurgat