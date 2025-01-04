Kindiki resurfaces after weeks of absence, dismisses rift rumours

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, dismisses rift rumours. [DPCS]

After being out of the public eye since December 20, 2024, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has resurfaced, describing his absence as a holiday approved by his boss, President William Ruto.

Kindiki, who attended a wedding in Limuru on Saturday, January 4, dismissed speculation about his disappearance, stating: "Ignore everything else. Don't fall into the trap of triviality."

His remarks come in response to growing rumors of possible tensions within the presidency, following his absence from key national and public events.

On Thursday, for instance, the Deputy President was notably missing at Migwena grounds in Siaya County, where President Ruto and Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni attended the Piny Luo cultural festival. ODM leader Raila Odinga hosted the two leaders in his capacity as the festival’s chairman.

Kindiki was also absent when President Ruto hosted Ghana President-elect John Dramani Mahama and outgoing African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki at his Kilgoris home earlier in the week. Raila was present at the meeting.

The Deputy President was also absent from the New Year party at Kisii State Lodge, which was hosted by the President and attended by a large government delegation.

Kindiki, however, maintained that the break was necessary, saying he feels reenergized and ready to support the President and the Kenya Kwanza government.

"I am glad the president allowed me a few days off and I feel so energized and I feel that this is the year we will all rally and support the president to take Kenya to the next level," said Kindiki.