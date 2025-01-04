Leaders clash over abductions as President promises to intervene

President William Ruto consoles National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula during the burial of his mother, Mama Maayi Nanyama in Kabuchai, Bungoma County, on January 3, 2025. [PCS]

A sombre burial ceremony attended by President William Ruto degenerated into a war of words as dignitaries traded blame on who ought to carry responsibility for the abduction of youths critical of the Kenya Kwanza Administration.

Protocol and traditions were broken as senior officials tried to outdo each other in attacks, at one point forcing National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula to respond to some allegations put to his family, which was burying its matriarch Ann Nanyama Wetangula.

The leaders had congregated to pay their last respects to Ann, Wetangula’s mother, in Kabuchai, Bungoma County.

The issue was brought to the attention of the President by Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, who asked the Head of State to put an end to the abduction of youth.

Natembeya told the President that abductions were going on and he should stop it.

“I am saying this with a heavy heart. It is so unfortunate for the leaders to come here and say people are abducting and killing themselves,” said Natembeya, adding:

“We should not come here to cover up basic things. Our children are getting lost and others are being killed and that is the true position. You have even said you are going to end this abduction. Young people are insulting people on social media even for me but that one should change. And if it does not change, then it does not mean people should be abducted or killed.”

Natembeya was responding to claims by COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli that people are abducting themselves to get funding from some organisations.

“On the issue of abductions, I work with many organisations across the world. Some people are abducting themselves so that they can get money from some organisations,” Atwoli had said.

Natembeya’s pronouncement infuriated National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah (Kikuyu MP) who had already addressed the mourners but shot back to the podium claiming that the governor was working with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who is behind the new wave of abductions.

“You are an officer. If you know people are being abducted, share the information with the police, but do not come here to shout at leaders,” Ichungwah said.

When President Ruto took the podium, he was defensive, reiterating that his government is keen on ending extra-judicial killings in the country.

“I took a firm decision when I took over. I said we must stop extra judicial killings in Kenya and, I did not just say. I took steps,” Dr Ruto said.

But the President, at the same time, seemed to support the actions of the police. He called upon Kenyans to unite and end the criticism and insults on social media by youth and government critics.

“The police must do what they have to do. We have a lot of insults on social media, and those people hurling insults, tomorrow they will insult religious leaders, their parents, and other leaders and we need a wholesome social approach to make sure we have a nation that is measurable and that our democracy does not become chaotic and abusive, and we do not have a democracy that undermines the rule of law,” said Ruto.

The Head of State said his critics were using diversionary tactics and tribal politics to divert his administration from telling Kenyans the development projects being undertaken.

“Without any fear of contradiction, my administration will keep to the rule of law and everybody should respect the law. That is how we are going to sustain democracy. Police must carry out their duties and we will support them and let us be measured in the things that we say,” said Ruto.

The President said a lot of lies and propaganda are being peddled by his critics on social media and urged Kenyans to focus on the things that will transform Kenya.

Speaker of the Senate sought to rub in the President’s message.

“Wahenga wanasema asiyefunzwa na mamaye atafunzwa na ulimwengu. Hawa watoto ambao wanaoleta shida ni watoto wako majumbani kwetu. Wewe kama mzazi ukishindwa, ulimwengu hauta shindwa. Na ulimwengu ukimwandama mtoto wako usiwe wa kwanza kupiga mayowe. (The sages say that he who is not taught by his mother will be taught by the world. If you as a parent fail, the world will not fail. And if the world comes after your child, don’t be the first to scream.),” Kingi said.

National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Muhammed said ODM will not accept any scheme to sabotage Ruto’s administration.