City residents to expect better roads, says Sakaja

By Elvis Ogina | 3h ago

A Section of Jogoo road,Nairobi under repair as the Nairobi County begins the City's road repairs. Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has unveiled a list and a plan to rehabilitate the city roads that are yet to be repaired, with the work set to commencing this new year. [Elvis Ogina ,Standard]

 Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has unveiled a list and a plan to rehabilitate the city roads that are yet to be repaired, with the work set to commence in the new year.

The Governor, who met with the roads department to assess the progress of the ward-to-ward roads rehabilitation program, reiterated that although several roads have been completed, the list of roads requiring attention is extensive.

“We have classified the roads into several categories. We have Central Business District (CBD) roads, which include several roads, avenues, and streets. We also have Residential and Key Routes in our estates, which comprise a comprehensive list. Lastly, we have Outer Areas and Key Access Roads. All these will be addressed in the New Year,” he confirmed.

The project, which is expected to roll out in the coming weeks, targets over roads that span Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD), residential neighborhoods, and major thoroughfares. The rehabilitation works will include resurfacing, drainage improvements, and the installation of pedestrian-friendly features to enhance safety.

Central Business District (CBD):Kirinyaga Road,Luthuli Avenue,Munyu Road,Duruma Road,Charles Rubia Street,Gaborone Road,Kumasi Road,Mfangano Street,Ring Road,River Road,Sheikh Karume Road,Temple Road Lane,Oyoma Road,Accra Road,Timboroa Lane,Cabral Street,Mwimbi Lane,Tsavo Road,Taveta Lane,Mondlane Street,Maragua Lane,Latema Road,    Lagos Road and Keekorok Road.

Other residential and key routes include: Ole Dume Road, Kindaruma Road, Wood Avenue, Chania Avenue, Chalbi Drive, Gitanga Road, Argwings Kodhek Road, James Gichuru Road, Isaac Gathanju Road, Loyangaliani Drive, Moringa Road.

Outer Areas and Key Access Roads: Jogoo Road, Juja Road, Captain Mungai Street, Eastleigh 2nd Avenue, Mutarakwa Road, 11th Street, Eastleigh, Muhamed Yusuf Haji Avenue, North Airport Road (Aviation School to Fedha/Tassia Estate), Bypass Mihango Link Road (Embakasi Road to Embakasi Village), KEMSA Access Road and Kayole Soweto Access Road

The Governor also highlighted several completed and ongoing road projects under the county government, emphasizing a ward-to-ward approach to ensure all areas are addressed.

 “Kisauni Road in Nairobi West Ward, Kawangware Market Road, Pam-Baraka Road Mung’etho in Mowlem Ward, Nyayo Highrise Roads, the access road to Ruthimitu Girls High School in Uthiru/Ruthimitu Ward, Ziwa and Kahawa Wards Roads, the access road to Roysambu Primary School in Zimmerman, Lenana B Road in Ngando Ward, and Nyangusu Road in Umoja are just a few examples of roads being recarpeted,” confirmed Governor Sakaja.

 The Governor noted the accelerated work on Uhuru Highway/Mombasa road and Waiyaki Way, works which he inspected together with Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir

