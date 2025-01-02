Governor Sakaja Waives Sh 2.52M in hospital bills, releases 81 new mothers

Mbagathi hospital mothers being released on 1st January,2025. [Elvis Ogina,Standard]

Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has ushered in the New Year with a humanitarian gesture, waiving medical bills worth over KSh 2.5 million and facilitating the discharge of over 81 mothers stranded in four major hospitals due to financial constraints.

At Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, 25 mothers were discharged after the hospital waived KSh 987,345. Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital CEO Martin Wafula explained that the bills were cleared through the Social Health Authority (SHA) program, which the hospital arranged with the authority after registering the mothers.

“The bill for the 25 mothers was KSh 987,345. We decided to pay for them through SHA. We registered them for one year at a cost of KSh 120,000. SHA will clear their outstanding bill of KSh 987,345 and help them understand why they need it, so they can continue to pay for it in the future,” Wafula confirmed.

At Mbagathi County Referral Hospital, 17 mothers were discharged after their KSh 782,100 bill was waived. Hospital CEO Alexander Irungu confirmed that the county waived the bills for mothers who had been stuck there for days.

“Following the Governor’s directive to waive these bills, we have put in place plans to register more people under the Social Health Authority to ensure they benefit. This will make it easier for them to pay next time,” Irungu stated.

Additionally, 28 mothers stranded at Pumwani Maternity Hospital due to unpaid bills totaling KSh 420,000 were discharged. Hospital CEO Christine Kiteshu confirmed the release.

“The Governor asked that they be discharged. We made prior arrangements, and they were discharged,” Kiteshu explained.

At Mutuini County Hospital, CEO Fredrick Obwanda confirmed that 11 mothers were discharged after KSh 330,000 in medical bills were waived, following Governor Sakaja’s directive.

“As a New Year goodwill gesture by the Governor, the 11 mothers will not pay the KSh 330,000 and have been released,” Obwanda confirmed.

When announcing the good news, Governor Sakaja Johnson reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving healthcare access:

“Our hospitals are now better managed, with CEOs heading the Level 5 facilities, which has attracted more patients. We cannot turn away mothers in need simply because they cannot pay,” Sakaja remarked.

SHA civic education and registration are currently ongoing in county hospitals.