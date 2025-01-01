Father of abducted Billy Mwangi says he was trailed for three days

The world at midnight moved to 2025.

However, the tears of Billy Mwangi’s father, Gerald Karicha, in court still linger as the whereabouts of his 24-year-old son abducted on the eve of Christmas remains unknown for 10 days.

“Your honor, mtoto wangu alichukuliwa kwa kinyozi ( My son was taken from a barber’s shop),” narrated Karicha.

He told court that Mwangi’s abductors had trailed him for days before he went missing. The getaway car was a double cab while the vehicle that trailed him was a white Toyota Fielder, registration KDG 527 D.

“Your honour, that car had surveyed my home for three days. The other car was a double cabin pick up which was behind that Toyota Fielder car,” he narrated amidst sobs.

He broke down several times while explaining to Justice Bahati Mwamuye what transpired on December 21, 2024 at around 3 pm while Mwangi was waiting for a shave.

He narrated that the Fielder was leading the double cabin, but it sped off upon reaching where Mwangi was. He said that four men alighted from the double cabin and whisked his son away.

“When they came to where Mwangi was, the Fielder was ahead. The Fielder immediately left but four guys, very strong guys from the double cabin, alighted, mishandled by son and threw him inside the vehicle. And he asked them, who are you, where are you taking me, wakasema utajulia mbele (you will know later),” narrated Karicha.

Mwangi’s phone was immediately switched off, a tactic the abductors knew would make it impossible to triangulate the signal while tracing his whereabouts.

“I have no idea where my son is and I read these orders that he would be produced in court today. I was coming for him and I have come from Embu. My wife has collapsed so many times,” he said before he was overcame by emotions.

“Who took my son and where is my son? When I look around the court I cannot see my son, I thought he wss here, seriously! We have taken a lot of medicine for blood pressure, and at a certain point, it does not come down. I was praying to God on the way, nifike (I reach here) na kweli nimefika (It is true I have arrived) but I cannot see my son. I only see people who look like my son but he is not here. Where is my son your honor?” He paused amidst tears.

Mwango has been missing alongside Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, Gideon Kibet who is also known as Kibet Bull, and his brother Ronny Kiplagat and Steve Kavingo.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) vice president Mwaura Kabata told the court that the lawyers lobby would formally file a petition to have Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja cited for contempt for failing to personally appear before court and presenting the abductees.

“If the court will take the number of days the second petitioner to the seventh have been abducted, we would say that is about nine days. The uniqueness of this is that tomorrow, if we will be present here it will be right to say they were abducted last year. As we close the day to day before the new year and having listened to the plight of Mwangi, we will be filing an application for contempt against the 9th respondent in person,” said Kabata.

He warned that LSK would also train its guns on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, National Intelligence Service, and Interior Cabinet Secretary for failing to comply with the court orders.

However, on Tuesday, he said that they had changed their minds after Justice Mwamuye committed to cracking the whip if the court's orders to have the abductees released is not complied with.

The IG had sent Benson Muoki Kasyoki to represent him. He said that he is the Regional Criminal Investigation Officer, Nairobi County.

However, Justice Mwamuye declined to have him placed on the witness stand. The Judge said that the orders were specifically for Kanja.

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka condemned the abductions. The two, who spoke separately before the Judge, accused the government of excessive crackdown on dissenting voices.

“ When the court orders for the production, it is for the person who has them to come to tell the court that yes we have the person or no we don’t have the person and explain… We will be able to canvass before the court that it is the business of the police to know everything about security. Let him come answer the complaints of the citizens filed by the Law Society of Kenya,” said Karua.

Kalonzo argued that non-compliance with the orders should be met with penal consequences.

“It is unacceptable that there is blatant abuse of human rights,” he said.