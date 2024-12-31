Judicial Service Commission dismisses CAJ concerns on judicial transparency

Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Chairperson Justice Martha Koome. [Standard, File]

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has dismissed concerns raised by the Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ) regarding the handling of complaints against judges and magistrates.

In a letter dated December 23, CAJ criticised the JSC’s transparency, accusing the commission of mismanaging complaints and failing to disclose relevant data.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, December 31, JSC argued that CAJ misrepresented the facts, noting that its annual reports comply with constitutional requirements under Article 254.

"The JSC has consistently published detailed information on complaints and petitions, including their nature, number and outcomes, as mandated by the Constitution," said the JSC in response.

JSC highlighted its ongoing collaboration with the CAJ under the Constitutional Commissions and Independent Offices (CCIO) forum, including efforts on drafting regulations currently under public participation.

"The mutual respect and collaboration between the JSC and CAJ are critical to addressing these matters," the JSC added.

The JSC also underlined its independence, as outlined in Article 249 of the Constitution, which it said is essential to maintain impartiality and effective functioning.

"The JSC remains committed to transparency, accountability, and collaboration, as these are key to restoring public confidence in the Judiciary," the commission said.

It urged the CAJ and other stakeholders to engage with respect for constitutional processes and in good faith.