The Standard

Judicial Service Commission dismisses CAJ concerns on judicial transparency

By David Njaaga | 1h ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Chairperson Justice Martha Koome. [Standard, File]

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has dismissed concerns raised by the Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ) regarding the handling of complaints against judges and magistrates.

In a letter dated December 23, CAJ criticised the JSC’s transparency, accusing the commission of mismanaging complaints and failing to disclose relevant data.

 However, in a statement on Tuesday, December 31,  JSC argued that CAJ misrepresented the facts, noting that its annual reports comply with constitutional requirements under Article 254.

"The JSC has consistently published detailed information on complaints and petitions, including their nature, number and outcomes, as mandated by the Constitution," said the JSC in response.

JSC highlighted its ongoing collaboration with the CAJ under the Constitutional Commissions and Independent Offices (CCIO) forum, including efforts on drafting regulations currently under public participation.

"The mutual respect and collaboration between the JSC and CAJ are critical to addressing these matters," the JSC added.

The JSC also underlined its independence, as outlined in Article 249 of the Constitution, which it said is essential to maintain impartiality and effective functioning.

"The JSC remains committed to transparency, accountability, and collaboration, as these are key to restoring public confidence in the Judiciary," the commission said.

It urged the CAJ and other stakeholders to engage with respect for constitutional processes and in good faith.

Related Topics

JSC Commission on Administrative Justice Complaints Against Judges and Magistrates Martha Koome
.

Latest Stories

Agency says GMO maize resistant to fall armyworms, stem borers
Agency says GMO maize resistant to fall armyworms, stem borers
Western
By Jackline Inyanji
29 mins ago
Kisii Senator Onyonka declines Ruto's State dinner
National
By Stanley Ogwae
45 mins ago
Teargas, batons as Kenyans pour into the streets in 'day of rage'
National
By Ndungu Gachane
50 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

2024: The year KRA trained its guns on paybill, till numbers
By Graham Kajilwa 2 hrs ago
2024: The year KRA trained its guns on paybill, till numbers
Who are the powerful figures abducting state critics?
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 day ago
Who are the powerful figures abducting state critics?
How digital activism transformed Kenyan politics in 2024
By Winfrey Owino 2 days ago
How digital activism transformed Kenyan politics in 2024
How Uhuru-Ruto deal was brokered at secret meeting in Boston
By Benjamin Imende 3 days ago
How Uhuru-Ruto deal was brokered at secret meeting in Boston
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved