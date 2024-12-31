The Standard

Missing EABL manager Lilian Mbugua found alive in Murang'a

By David Njaaga | 1h ago

Lilian Nyambura Mbugua. [Courtesy]

Lilian Nyambura Mbugua, a 28-year-old brand manager with East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL), has been found alive.

Mbugua went missing on December 23 after leaving her family’s home in Gikono, Murang’a County, for what the family described as a walk.

The family confirmed Mbugua was located early Tuesday at a petrol station in Maragua Town, Murang’a, shortly after midnight.

She had travelled to her mother’s home on December 21 for the Christmas festivities.

They attended a church service on December 22, after which they returned home. Family members said they spent the following day, December 23, together, enjoying breakfast and lunch.

Later that evening, Mbugua left the compound but did not return. Attempts to reach her on her two mobile phones went unanswered, and both devices were found at home.

The family reported the disappearance to Gikono police post on December 24 with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kenol confirming that Mbugua made three phone calls two days before her disappearance.

Murang’a South Deputy County Commissioner Gitonga Murungi confirmed on Tuesday that Mbugua was found alive.

 Police did not provide further details but said she would be interviewed for more information.

Family members had circulated posters seeking information about Mbugua’s whereabouts, hoping for any leads.

A family spokesperson noted she was found at the filling station in Maragua Town, looking disturbed and was later taken to a health facility.

