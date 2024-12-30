LSK asks court to summon IG Kanja over abductions

Inspector General of the National Police Service Douglas Kanja addresses a press conference on the deployment of police during the festive season, in Nairobi, on December 5, 2024. [Kanyiri Wahito Standard]

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) wants the High Court to summon the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, over abductions.

LSK claims that abductions point to the police. The Faith Odhiambo-led society wants the police boss to be personally held liable for the seven Kenyans who were abducted on the eve of Christmas.

“The abductions have been conducted by men who conceal their identities by wearing civilian clothes, hoodies and face masks with motor vehicles normally linked to police operations. The said motor vehicles bear fake number plates, a clear ploy to disguise and conceal their identity as they whisk away their victims to unknown destinations,” claimed LSK in its case filed before High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi.

LSK filed the case alongside the families of Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, Billy Mwangi,Gideon Kibet, who is also known as Kibet Burr, and his brother Ronny Kiplagat and Steve Kavingo.

They sued the Inspector General of Police, National Police Service Commission (NPSC), Directorate of Criminal Intelligence (DCI), National Intelligence Service (NIS), Interior Cabinet Secretary, Attorney General and Director of Public Prosecution.

This comes as DPP Renson Ingonga directed the IG to investigate disappearances and report the findings on who is behind them within three days.

Ingonga said that abductions bear great public interest and require immediate action by security agencies.

He however said that the police force has since distanced itself from the blatant operations of armed persons in plain clothes.

"I have noted the reports of suspected cases of abductions and forceful disappearance of citizens, appearing in both mainstream and social media, with the greatest concern. It is apparent from the reports that there have been at least five such suspected cases of abduction in December 2024 alone with the victims said to be Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, Billy Mwangi,Gideon Kibet aka Kibet Burr, and his brother Ronny Kiplaga, each of whom is yet to be traced after having been been picked up by unidentified people in questionable circumstances,” said Ingonga.