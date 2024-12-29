Ruto's last shot: Can 2025 turn his political chaos into a legacy?

President William Ruto shares light moments with Bishop Luka Maiyo, eldoret area Bishop of African Inland Church (AIC) and Bishop David Kipsoi- AIC Keiyo Area during the opening of a new church sanctuary at A.I.C Kipkorgot in Uasin Gishu County on December 22, 2024. [PCS]

After two turbulent years defined by political unrest, accusations of human rights abuses, insecurity, economic struggles, and myriad cries of disappointed citizens, President William Ruto enters 2025 with a formidable challenge: resetting his administration, rebuilding his image, and crafting a lasting legacy.

The approaching year, 2025, arriving in less than 72 hours, offers Ruto a unique window to operate in a relatively less politically charged environment. The following two years are expected to be dominated by intense political manoeuvring as the 2027 general elections draw closer.

Amidst ongoing political and economic turbulence, Ruto now faces a critical opportunity to recalibrate his administration, restore public trust, and solidify his position ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Perhaps aware of this, Ruto has been making strategic appointments, addressing key national issues, and promoting national unity. He hopes these efforts will lay a strong foundation for a more successful and stable year.

David Ndii, Chairman of President Ruto’s Economic Council, has reflected on Ruto’s unexpected rise to power. He highlighted Ruto’s victory over Raila Odinga in the 2022 elections, despite being considered an underdog, and expressed confidence that the president still possesses the tact and resilience to navigate the challenging times ahead.

“He was an underdog who overcame seemingly insurmountable odds to outmaneuver the establishment oligarchy with a razor-thin majority, and two breathless years fighting a counterinsurgency and financial crisis. Now, brace yourselves,” Ndii said on his X.

Nandi Senator and close ally of President Ruto, Samson Cherargei, has said that the emerging political formation will be akin to a historic tsunami of this century in Kenya.

“In two years, HE Ruto’s administration has turned around the economy for the better, which was recovering from the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic. There is also political stability, unity, and cohesion in the country,” Cherargei said, adding, “This country will not be fixed through an abracadabra moment, but sheer hard work.”

Dwindling public trust

Yet, despite claims of progress, critics argue that the administration has been largely stagnant. While Ruto’s allies point to a manageable cost of living, others claim that taxes have increased and corruption persists, depriving Kenyans of essential services.

Prof Munene Macharia in sharing his perspectives, suggested that Ruto is prepared to go to great lengths to win the 2027 elections, but public trust is dwindling.

“Mount Kenya has moved on because of broken promises, ailing economy, increasing cases of abductions, and disregard for the Constitution,” he said, warning that Ruto might struggle to win back key support.

He noted that the October 2024 impeachment of Deputy President Gachagua has intensified internal tensions within Ruto’s administration, further complicating the political landscape. Critics argue that 2024 has been a wasted year, marred by political drama, poor communication of government policy, nationwide protests, and accusations of state-sponsored abductions.

As 2025 approaches, many see it as Ruto’s last chance to demonstrate progress before 2026, when the nation begins to focus on the upcoming elections.

Activist Boniface Mwangi criticized the government, calling it “clueless, rudderless, and dying from its own incompetence.” “Anyone who supports this murderous regime is an enemy of the people,” Mwangi added.

Ruto and his allies have acknowledged the challenges faced during his tenure, particularly mounting debts and delayed salaries. “It is the first time we are facing monumental debts,” Ruto said in April 2024, referencing the government’s financial difficulties.

As 2024 comes to an end, Ruto’s administration faces accusations of a one-man-show style of leadership, criticism for striking deals on public assets like JKIA with little public consultation, and the lingering scars of recent protests. The Kenya National Human Rights Commission has documented over 60 deaths, more than 89 abductions and hundreds of injuries during the unrest, further deepening public mistrust.

“Na yale yamesemekana mambo ya abduction tutakomesha ndio vijana wa Kenya waweze kuishi kwa amani (and what is being said to be abductions we will end it so that youths can live peacefully),” Ruto said in Homa Bay on Friday.

However, his previous dismissal of such claims regarding enforced disappearances have fueled confusion. “I don’t have a single name of someone who has been abducted or disappeared,” he stated in Kisumu in August, a contradiction that leaves questions about his commitment to action.

Tackle corruption

To restore credibility, Ruto has outlined key reforms for 2025, with a focus on addressing the high cost of living and making essential services more accessible. Economic experts have urged Ruto to prioritize the growth of local businesses and job creation, especially in marginalized areas. One of Ruto’s key objectives is to tackle corruption head-on where Treasury CS John Mbadi stated: “If the country loses Sh2 billion to corruption daily, imagine if we could reduce theft, not even stop it entirely. Such a move could save the country Sh1 billion daily.”

However, skepticism remains regarding Ruto’s ability to deliver on this promise.

“We need to see real action, not just speeches,” said James Njenga, a trader in Nairobi, “The people of Kenya are waiting for proof that their leader is serious about building a more inclusive and transparent government.”

A major part of Ruto’s 2025 strategy involves recalibrating his political alliances.

For two years, President Ruto has been fighting one fire after another

His administration has faced criticism from its once staunch supporters, who were drawn in by his compelling “hustler versus dynasty” campaign narrative. Many of these backers have become some of the harshest critics, accusing Ruto of co-opting elites including former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies, into his government—those he once criticised during the campaigns.

In early December, Ruto met with Kenyatta to discuss national issues, signalling a potential shift in their relationship.

“It is normal and common practice for sitting and former Presidents to engage on matters of national importance,” Kenyatta said in a statement following the meeting. However, some, like former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, dismissed the significance of the meeting, describing it as not a formal “handshake” but rather an attempt to broaden Ruto’s political base.

Experienced leaders

Ruto, who is closely working with Raila after appointing four ODM bigwigs to his Cabinet, seems poised to collaborate with Uhuru, not only to stabilize the political climate but also to push through reforms that could restore public faith in the government.

“People just said handshake. I’ve never had any handshakes with Ruto. People misconceive the word ‘handshake’… I have not had any handshake with Ruto because we have not agreed on a written document,” Raila said yesterday.

The inclusion of Uhuru’s allies in the cabinet; Mutahi Kagwe (CS nominee Agriculture), William Kabogo (ICT CS nominee), and Lee Kinyanjui (nominee CS Investment), signals that Ruto is attempting to strengthen his administration’s service delivery by drawing on experienced leaders who previously held influential positions under Uhuru’s government.

Ruto’s critics argue that beyond politics, his leadership will be judged based on his ability to implement policies that improve the lives of ordinary Kenyans. The government’s handling of devolution, health, and the economy will be critical in determining whether 2025 will be a year of redemption or continued failure.

“I wouldn’t work for William Ruto. Whatever changes and whatever quality of people he gets; he will be the minister for everything. He will not let anybody work. I have the experience of working with these people in parliament,” former Justice Minister Martha Karua said, adding, “There is no way I would accept working for William Ruto.”

Speaking on December 20, Ruto reaffirmed his commitment to completing the transfer of all devolved functions to county governments without delay, aiming to strengthen devolution as a pillar of governance.

The year will also see the passing of several crucial laws that will reshape the country’s economic landscape. On December 11, Ruto signed seven parliamentary bills into laws, including the Kenya Revenue Authority (Amendment) Bill and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (Amendment) Bill.

For Ruto, the clock is ticking. The political turbulence, economic hardships, and scandals of 2024 may be the ghosts that haunt his administration. But 2025 presents him with a new slate — and, perhaps, his last chance to transform his presidency into one that leaves a lasting legacy for Kenya.