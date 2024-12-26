KHRC presses police to assure Kenyans of safety amid surging cases of abductions

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja. [File, Standard]

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has reacted to the Inspector General of Police's statement on the surging cases of abductions and disappearances urging him to assure Kenyans of their safety.

In a detailed press statement sent to newsrooms on Thursday, the commission noted that the abductees had been vocal dissidents, especially on social media.

" The Commission notes that these abductions are perpetuated clandestinely, with unidentified armed persons. We continue to monitor with concern the worrying pattern of abductions in several parts of our country," KHRC chairperson Roseline Odede stated.

The commission has also issued statistics of the abduction cases indicating that so far, 29 persons are still missing with 13 being abducted since September 2024.

"There have been 13 more cases of abductions or enforced disappearances in the last 3 months bringing to 82 the total cases since June 2024. Seven of the recent abduction cases were reported in December 2024 with 6 of them still missing," Odede added.

This brings to 29, the total number of persons still missing since June 2024.

KNRC now wants the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to embark on immediate investigations and arrests of those found culpable of perpetrating these heinous violations and also immediately and unconditionally release or present to court any illegally detained persons including the 29 still missing, if in police custody.

On Wednesday, Kanja dismissed allegations linking police officers to the recent wave of abductions targeting young Kenyans.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the National Police Service is not involved in any abductions, and there is no police station in the country detaining the reported abductees," he said.

KANU party National chairperson Gideon Moi also weighed in on the abduction cases calling on the government to respect the rule of law and allow Kenyans especially the youths to express themselves.