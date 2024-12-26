It wasn't us, police IG Kanja denies police involvement in abductions

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja. [File, Standard]

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has dismissed allegations linking police officers to the recent wave of abductions targeting young Kenyans.

In a statement on Thursday, December 26, Kanja assured the public that no police station in the country is holding any individuals reported as abducted.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the National Police Service is not involved in any abductions, and there is no police station in the country detaining the reported abductees," he said.

The police boss further said that while Kenya is a democratic nation that upholds freedom of expression, such freedoms must be exercised responsibly.

"Freedom comes with limitations and should always be exercised with utmost responsibility," he added.

The Inspector General urged Kenyans to refrain from spreading false information, warning that misinformation could escalate tensions.

He reiterated that anyone in lawful custody is officially recorded in the Occurrence Book before being prosecuted.

This comes a day after the clergy and Azimio leader Raila Odinga condemned the increased cases of abductions, warning that they risk setting the country’s progress back.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) yesterday said it is investigating alleged police involvement in the abductions.

At least four Kenyans are reported to have been abducted in the last week, for allegedly ‘criticising’ the government.