Azimio is here to stay, says Kalonzo as he reflects on 2024 political landscape

Azimio co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka. [File, Standard]

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has reaffirmed that the Azimio Coalition will remain a robust opposition, holding the Kenya Kwanza administration accountable.

Speaking at a time when several political figures linked to former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga have been appointed to President William Ruto's Cabinet and key parastatal positions, Musyoka addressed concerns about these appointments during an exclusive interview on KTN on Tuesday night.

The Azimio co-principal questioned the perception that the appointees were loyal Jubilee supporters, arguing that some had different political allegiances.

“What you’re calling men, I don’t know them. Some of them were in his (Uhuru’s) Cabinet, right? But their political orientation wasn’t Jubilee. I don’t want to go into details, but I think these are individuals desperate to join the government…They wanted to use Uhuru as leverage. If Uhuru truly supported this, he would have written a detailed letter to Ruto recommending these people for Cabinet positions,” he said.

Musyoka also critiqued the public’s focus on perception, which he claimed dominates Kenya’s political landscape.

“The public perception is what rules the Kenyan political airspace. Be that as it may, I think Uhuru issued a statement on this. The whole matter hinges on the fact that there was a meeting where President Ruto met Uhuru,” he added.

Call for political direction

He noted the need for political clarity in the wake of Odinga's potential exit from Azimio. He underscored the importance of maintaining a strong opposition and hinted at the possibility of forming new alliances.

“We have to be realistic. My twin sister, Martha Karua, lost patience and gave notice of her exit. I think we need to assess the entire situation because the country requires political direction,” he said.

Reflecting on the year's key political events, Musyoka highlighted the significance of the 2010 Constitution and events of June 25.

He criticised the government’s handling of the June 25 National Assembly breach, calling it an unnecessary and costly display of force.

“I believe that incident was a turning point. Going forward, I propose June 25 be recognized as a national day to honor young Kenyans who set an example not just for their peers but for Africa and the world,” he said.

Economic concerns

On the economy, Musyoka attributed the migration of Kenyan companies to neighboring countries to poor taxation policies under Ruto’s administration. He also hinted at a potential alliance with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to champion what he described as “Kenyans’ rights.”