The Standard

Naivasha MP to snub summons by UDA disciplinary committee

By Antony Gitonga | 38m ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

Former DP Rigathi Gachagua and Naivasha MP Jane Kihara join worshipers from PCEA church in Naivasha during a thanks giving service. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Naivasha MP Jane Kihara has vowed that she will not appear before the UDA disciplinary committee following her latest outburst over the party’s affairs.

Kihara said that she had not officially received the summons, adding that she does not have time for petty politics.

Last week, the party issued summons against the legislator over remarks she made in Mai Mahiu indicating that the party was like a useless piece of toilet paper.

She further lashed out at the party's top leadership led by President William Ruto for failing to keep its promises and for introducing health schemes and university funding models that had failed.

But speaking in Naivasha, Kihara said that she would not back down on her statement as the government had failed Kenyans.

The MP said that Kenyans millions voted for the President who had failed to keep his promise and was instead working with those who opposed him.

“I have seen the summons on social media though I have not been served and when they do, I will not appear before the committee as I have important things to do,” she said.

Related Topics

Naivasha MP Jane Kihara Jane Kihara Summoned UDA Summons Kihara Snubs UDA Summons
.

Latest Stories

Ruto hosts AUC's Faki at his Kilgoris home
Ruto hosts AUC's Faki at his Kilgoris home
National
By Mate Tongola
9 mins ago
Scramble for Gen Z as leaders eye 11m new voters in 2027
Politics
By Irene Githinji
23 mins ago
Why Ruto will win resoundingly in 2027
Columnists
By Benedict Toroitich
23 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Ruto will win resoundingly in 2027
By Benedict Toroitich 23 mins ago
Why Ruto will win resoundingly in 2027
Scramble for Gen Z as leaders eye 11m new voters in 2027
By Irene Githinji 23 mins ago
Scramble for Gen Z as leaders eye 11m new voters in 2027
Kenya's violent storm and the coming together of strange bedfellows
By Alexander Chagema 10 hrs ago
Kenya's violent storm and the coming together of strange bedfellows
Why Ruto's hustler revolution has finally died
By Ken Opalo 2 days ago
Why Ruto's hustler revolution has finally died
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved