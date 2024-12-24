Naivasha MP to snub summons by UDA disciplinary committee

Former DP Rigathi Gachagua and Naivasha MP Jane Kihara join worshipers from PCEA church in Naivasha during a thanks giving service. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Naivasha MP Jane Kihara has vowed that she will not appear before the UDA disciplinary committee following her latest outburst over the party’s affairs.

Kihara said that she had not officially received the summons, adding that she does not have time for petty politics.

Last week, the party issued summons against the legislator over remarks she made in Mai Mahiu indicating that the party was like a useless piece of toilet paper.

She further lashed out at the party's top leadership led by President William Ruto for failing to keep its promises and for introducing health schemes and university funding models that had failed.

But speaking in Naivasha, Kihara said that she would not back down on her statement as the government had failed Kenyans.

The MP said that Kenyans millions voted for the President who had failed to keep his promise and was instead working with those who opposed him.

“I have seen the summons on social media though I have not been served and when they do, I will not appear before the committee as I have important things to do,” she said.