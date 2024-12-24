Ruto, First Lady Rachel's Christmas message to Kenyans

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto. [Ruto, Facebook]

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel, have shared their Christmas and New Year messages with Kenyans, appreciating key contributors to the nation's development and urging collective efforts toward economic growth.

In a four-minute video message, Ruto commended farmers, teachers, and health workers for their dedication to nation-building.

"Our health workers are guardians of our well-being, using their knowledge, skills, and compassion to ensure every Kenyan has access to care. There is clear evidence that we are building a stronger, more united, secure, and prosperous Kenya," Ruto said.

The President highlighted the ongoing affordable housing project as a transformative initiative for economic growth and social upliftment.

"Every brick laid moves our country closer to a future of dignity, security, and inclusive growth. By constructing these homes, we are building lasting hope for Kenyan families," he added.

Ruto also reiterated his administration's commitment to environmental conservation, highlighting the goal of planting 15 billion trees by 2032 to increase forest coverage to 30 percent.

First Lady Rachel, reflecting on her experience as a teacher, promised to address child hunger to ensure no student misses school due to lack of food.

"Having been a teacher, I know how challenging it is to teach a hungry child. A plate of food is power in a child's hands," she said.

She also encouraged Kenyans to grow organic food, adding the benefits of fresh, home-grown produce.

The President and First Lady concluded by wishing Kenyans a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, urging responsible celebrations and acts of kindness.

"This Christmas, let us remember that together we are unstoppable. Let our actions affirm unity, solidarity, and compassion. Do not hesitate to perform acts of friendship and kindness."