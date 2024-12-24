Nairobi embraces Christmas with joy, shopping and celebrations

Customers pose for a photo at the Christmas Cake Mixing at Four Points By Sheraton Nairobi Airport...A fun, social event that signals the start of Christmas festivities done annually. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Forget the transport glitches and the old hype of Nairobi residents making a mass exodus to their rural homes to celebrate Christmas with their village relatives.

Kenya’s capital city is alive with the joyous melodies of the season, as millions of city dwellers join the world in the most celebrated Christian festival.

Yesterday, as shoppers thronged retail stores – where Christmas carols filled the air – for last-minute festive season shopping, city hotels, amusement parks, and churches were working at full throttle in preparation for the masses and visitors expected to celebrate the festivities.

A Christmas tree skirt has been going for Sh5,000 while indoor Christmas lights have been retailing at about Sh2,000.

At the Safari Park Hotel and Casino, one of the city’s iconic hotels, rehearsals were underway for tomorrow’s big day. The Safari Cats Dancers and Acrobats, along with the Pressman Band, were fine-tuning rhythms and sounds.

The two internationally renowned Kenyan groups were joined by multi-award-winning gospel singers Daddy Owen and Edith Wairimu, all of whom will be leading the Christmas and Boxing Day extravaganza at the venue – one of the most anticipated events of the season in the capital city.

“It has been a great year for hospitality sector in Kenya, and in particular, business has been excellent for us. Kenya is known to be a major tourist destination in Africa, and with the current favourable conditions, we expect a strong season, with full hotel bookings thanks to the unique packages we are offering. We urge the government to maintain peace, as the hospitality industry is fragile,” said Rev Samson Mwang’ang’i, assistant sales and marketing manager at Safari Park, in charge of the hotel’s UN mission clients in Kenya.

Mwang’ang’i added that Nairobi is an excellent holiday destination, and with hospitality establishments offering attractive packages and experiences, the city is sure to retain local visitors and attract foreign tourists during the festive season.

“The unique thing about a Kenyan Christmas is that you get both African and English Christmas carols, as well as African rhythms and arrangements to accompany them. The season is a memorable time, and this will be the place to be,” said Kenneth Indiazi, director of Safari Voices International.

Major concerts

At Hemingways Hotel, preparations for the special ‘Jingle On for Christmas Carols’ with the Kenya Cultural Choir were also in full swing.

All Nairobi Chapel branches within the Nairobi metropolis have been hosting ‘Joyous Voices and Festive Hearts-filled Christmas’ carol services, with most extending into tomorrow. Similarly, the International Christian Centre (ICC) at both its West and Imara campuses has been hosting elaborate celebrations.

The season’s kick-off was emphatic, with two major concerts held in the city last weekend. The annual Sol Fest concert, a three-day event attended by thousands, featured thrilling performances by leading bands and solo acts, including The Mushrooms, Les Wanyika, Suzanna Owiyo, Bensoul, Charisma, Nvirii The Storyteller, Wanavokali, and Vijana Barubaru.

Leading Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol, whose members are now focusing on solo projects, made a special appearance. The Blankets and Wine bonanza also featured a rich lineup, including Nyashinski, Njerae, and Coaster Ojwang, among others.

“The reason for the season is to celebrate the birth of Christ. There is nothing wrong with all the festivities as long as they are centred around that,” said Rev Moses Kinyenze, a leading voice of the African Inland Church.