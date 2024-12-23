The Standard

Seven people killed in twin accidents on Narok-Mai Mahiu road

By George Sayagie | 1h ago

Wreckage of the road accident near Duka Moja on the Narok-Mai Mahiu road. [George Sayagie, Standard]

Seven people have been killed in two accidents that occurred just minutes apart at the Maltauro black spot near Duka Moja along the Narok-Mai Mahiu road.

Narok East Police Commander Samson Rukunga confirmed the incidents, which involved six vehicles and a motorcycle ferrying pillion passengers.

“The first accident occurred when a trailer traveling from Narok suffered a tire burst, lost control, and collided with a station wagon, a bus belonging to Ena Coach Company, and a Narok Line matatu,” Rukunga said.

Three occupants of the matatu sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Shortly afterward, a second trailer, also traveling from Narok, approached the scene at high speed, hooting before colliding head-on with a Toyota Prado heading in the opposite direction.

Two occupants of the Prado died on the spot, while a third succumbed to injuries at the Narok County Referral Hospital.

“The second trailer also struck a motorcycle, killing two pillion passengers on the spot,” Rukunga added.

The exact number of injured individuals transported to Narok County Referral Hospital is yet to be confirmed.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to the hospital’s mortuary, and the vehicles involved were towed to Ntulele Police Station.

.

.

.

