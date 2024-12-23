Ruto: Why I have no apologies for donating millions to the Church

President William Ruto shares a light moment with AIC Eldoret Bishop Luka Maiyo and AIC Keiyo Bishop David Kipsoi during the opening of a new sanctuary at AIC Kipkorgot in Uasin Gishu county, on December 22, 2024. [PCS, Standard]

President William Ruto maintains he has no apologies to make for donating cash to churches.

In yet another strong defence of his cash contributions to religious institutions, Dr Ruto said he had good intentions for giving money to the church as he argued he was giving to God and not the clerics.

And as he affirmed his continued donations, Ruto yesterday pledged to give Sh5 million for a Sunday school at Kipkorgot African Inland Church (AIC) in Eldoret.

The President further assured the church, which he officially commissioned, that he would fund it to get seats for the faithful, which are estimated to cost millions.

Some of the President’s allies told the faithful at the function that the Church needed more prayers than leaders who were donating.

The Catholic and Anglican Church of Kenya are among Christian denominations that have recently issued strict guidelines that have seen handsome donations by the President rejected and returned to him and his allies.

In November, Archbishop of the Nairobi Catholic diocese Philip Anyolo announced that the Sh5 million that had been donated by Ruto and Sh200,000 given by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja would be declined, in line with a policy by the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) that prohibits the Catholic Church from accepting political donations.

Earlier this month, ACK head Jackson Ole Sapit directed the return of another Sh5 million donated by the Head of State to Crispinus Anglican Church in Bungoma.

But yesterday, at Kiporgot AIC, Ruto said he had no regrets for his donations and said the Church was contributing to the country’s social development.

President Ruto said the clergy were right to criticize his administration and donations but that will not stop him from donating to churches.

“When we go to Church, we give offerings to God. I am a living testimony of a person who has not gone wrong in giving. I have no apologies to make to anyone for giving,” Ruto said.

He said the institution was a strong pillar, helping in mentorship of children into citizens with good morals.

“It is our responsibility as government to deal with criminals and the criminals we deal with come as a result of the failure of parents to mentor their children and the failure of the Church to teach good morals to our children. By the time we jail these criminals, we are dealing with a bad situation. The criminals are our children and it is our responsibility to mentor them in church,” Ruto said in defence of his donations, adding:

“That is why I will not stop building the Church because we need a place where our children can be mentored and given guidance so that they become better citizens. It is much easier for the government to run if we have citizens that are of good morals and stature.”

Ruto told the clergy to work with elected leaders and stop wrangling.

“We have enough challenges to deal with in the country and there is no need to introduce others between leaders of different sectors of our society,” he added.

The President also defended his recent working relationship with former President Uhuru Kenyatta and further broadening the broad-based government, saying Kenyan leaders were not in competition but working to serve the country.

Ruto said the Nairobi-Nakuru-Eldoret-Malaba highway will be dualled from next year to reduce traffic snarl-ups during festive seasons.

The President’s allies, among them Kesses MP Julius Ruto said, said the church was hypocritical in rejecting donations.

“The government is not lying in what it is doing. It is the Church that is lying. The Church prayed for this government to be elected and God answered,” Ruto said.