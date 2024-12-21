Police to launch online platform to report crimes

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja. [File, Standard]

The National Police Service (NPS) plans to roll out digital platforms, including a revamped Occurrence Book (OB), next year as part of efforts to improve service delivery.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja announced that the initiative will allow Kenyans to file complaints and track their progress online, streamlining processes and enhancing accountability.

“We aim to launch digital police stations where citizens can report crimes via mobile phones without visiting physical stations,” Kanja said.

He noted that adopting technology would boost professionalism and transform police stations into centers of excellence.

Speaking during a graduation ceremony for 80 county commanders at the Ngong Police Academy, Kanja underscored the importance of operational efficiency and strategic leadership. The training, attended by 67 men and 13 women from the Administration Police Service (APS), Kenya Police Service (KPS), and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), aligns with the NPS mission to improve service delivery.

Kanja urged the graduates to prioritise their mental wellness and support the officers they lead, noting its impact on performance.

“Our officers must be taken care of. Mental wellness plays a critical role and is something we all need to understand,” he said.

He revealed ongoing discussions with the State Department of Housing to build decent accommodations for police officers, prioritising stations with ample land.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin, also present, urged the officers to uphold integrity and professionalism. “Times are changing, and we must continue learning and sharing skills to serve Kenyans better,” Amin said, calling for frequent communication among commanders to enhance intelligence sharing.

The DCI boss also warned against misconduct, urging the commanders to maintain a clean image for the NPS.

“As leaders, you must exercise the highest level of integrity and ensure your stations become centers of excellence,” he said.

The IG further announced plans to establish an office dedicated to supporting officers with disabilities, addressing their welfare and mental health needs. This initiative aligns with the NPS Strategic Plan (2023–2027), which seeks to create an inclusive and supportive work environment.

Kanja said the service had secured Sh14 million from the Kenya Reinsurance Corporation to purchase assistive devices and equipment for officers with disabilities.

Deputy Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli highlighted the importance of supporting officers with disabilities and addressing mental health challenges. “We must ensure that all officers, including those with disabilities, live dignified lives,” said Masengeli.

DIG Eliud Lagat reaffirmed the NPS’s commitment to inclusivity, noting the need to recognise officers injured in the line of duty.

“Today, we stand in solidarity with all persons with disabilities. Together, let us build a society where inclusivity and mental health are prioritised,” he said.

The digital transformation of police services is expected to enhance efficiency, professionalism, and public trust in law enforcement.