Kindiki defends Ruto's Cabinet reshuffle

DP Kithure Kindiki during an interview at his Karen residence in Nairobi on Thursday, December 19, 2024. [DPCS, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has defended President William Ruto's decision to bring former President Uhuru Kenyatta's allies into the Cabinet, describing the move as within Ruto’s constitutional mandate.

Kindiki's remarks followed Ruto’s announcement of a cabinet reshuffle that demoted two cabinet secretaries to diplomatic roles, replacing them with individuals associated with the previous administration.

In a televised interview on Thursday evening, Kindiki described the appointments as part of efforts to foster political inclusivity and promote equal development across the country.

“The President has emphasised the need for a broader political consensus to address the heavy lifting required for national progress. This began with the inclusion of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s allies in some parastatal roles and has extended to today's appointments of individuals who served under President Uhuru Kenyatta,” said Kindiki.

He added, “Appointments, nominations, and reassignments are the prerogative of the President under Article 132 of the Constitution. The changes made are in exercise of this authority and aim to advance our national interests.”

Mixed Reactions

The reshuffle saw notable appointments, including Ndiritu Muriithi as chair of the Kenya Revenue Authority, Lee Kinyanjui as Trade Cabinet Secretary, and Mutahi Kagwe as Agriculture Cabinet Secretary.

These developments come just two weeks after Ruto and Kenyatta were seen in a rare public meeting, sparking speculation about political realignment.

Public reactions have been mixed. Some Kenyans interpret the appointments as a move to consolidate political power, contrary to the Kenya Kwanza campaign promise of empowering ordinary citizens by breaking away from entrenched political elites.

When asked if the government had abandoned its pledge to introduce fresh faces in leadership, Kindiki said, “These individuals are new in this context. They were not part of this administration before.”

On his role

Kindiki avoided comparisons with his predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua, who was impeached after lawmakers unanimously voted for his removal.

"Gachagua is my brother. I have never spoken ill of him, and I won’t start now," he said.

Addressing criticism of government policies, Kindiki insisted the administration is committed to serving the public. He urged Kenyans to remain patient and wait for the 2027 elections to voice their political preferences.

“It’s not time for politics. Leadership is about listening to the people, which we are doing. The election cycle will provide Kenyans the opportunity to express themselves.”

Livestock Vaccination

The DP also defended the government’s livestock vaccination initiative, which has faced resistance from farmers skeptical of the vaccine’s components and intentions.

“There’s been a misunderstanding. The government is fulfilling its obligation to ensure public welfare. Vaccination is key to achieving access to international markets, including the European Union and the Middle East,” he explained.

He stressed that the initiative aims to align Kenyan livestock products with global standards, enhancing exports under agreements such as the African Continental Free Trade Area and the Kenya-European Union Economic Partnership.

Mount Kenya politics

Acknowledging lukewarm reception in parts of the Mount Kenya region, Kindiki downplayed the importance of popularity in governance.

“Popularity doesn’t equate to leadership. The government’s role is to act in the national interest, which doesn’t always align with public sentiment,” he said.

In his closing remarks, Kindiki vowed to improve service delivery and urged Kenyans to remain patient with the Kenya Kwanza administration. “We’re not perfect, but we are listening. These programs will transform Kenya. Future generations will recognise their impact,” he said.