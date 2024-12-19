The Standard

Uhuru reaps big in President William Ruto's latest appointments

By Winfrey Owino | 4m ago

JavaScript is disabled!

Please enable JavaScript to read this content.

President Willim Ruto with his predicessor Uhuru Kenyatta. [Standard, File]

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta's political allies are the biggest winners in President William Ruto's latest appointments and nominations.

In his latest announcement, Ruto has picked former Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe to be the Agriculture CS.

Former Laikipia and Kiambu Governors Lee Kinyanjui and William Kabogo will come in as Cabinet Secretaries for Trade and ICT, respectively.

The trio will have to be vetted and approved by Parliament, after which they will be sworn in.

 However, President Ruto's close political ally Kipchumba Murkomen has been moved from the Sports Ministry to the ministry of Interior.

He fills the position left vacant after Prof. Kithure Kindiki was elevated to Deputy President following Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment.

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi has been holding the docket on an interim basis.

 Former Mining CS Salim Mvurya will replace Murkomen at the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports, and Culture.

Another close ally of Uhuru, former Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi, has been named the Board Chair at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Anthony Mwaura and Kembi Gitura will chair boards at the Kenya Rural Roads Authority and Kenyatta University Teaching, Research, and Referral Hospital.

 This comes days after Olive Mugenda resigned from the reins of KU Hospital after staff protested poor working conditions.

Former Sports CS Ababu Namwamba was nominated to be the country's permanent representative to UNEP.

Margaret Nyambura, Dorothy Angote, and Andrew Karanja were nominated as ambassadors to Ghana, Zimbabwe, and Brazil, respectively.

 

The appointments and nominations come days after President Ruto visited his predecessor's home in Ichaweri, Gatundu South, where they had a handshake, ending years of political rivalry.

Ruto, then Deputy President, differed with his former boss Uhuru Kenyatta when he opted to work with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The duo had proposed amending the constitution through a set of proposals dubbed Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which Ruto de-campaigned.

Related Topics

Cabinet Changes Mutahi Kagwe William Kabogo President William Ruto
.

Latest Stories

Uhuru reaps big in President William Ruto's latest appointments
Uhuru reaps big in President William Ruto's latest appointments
Politics
By Winfrey Owino
4 mins ago
State steps up surveillance to curb insecurity during festive season
National
By Okumu Modachi
1 hr ago
State clears 609,805 passport backlog
National
By Jacinta Mutura
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

How power play in counties kills what devolved system promises
By Benjamin Imende 1 day ago
How power play in counties kills what devolved system promises
Raila never betrayed Gen Zs; he saved Kenya at a critical moment
By Kidi Mwaga 3 days ago
Raila never betrayed Gen Zs; he saved Kenya at a critical moment
Uncertainty among ex-NHIF staff as SHA board picks top managers
By Mercy Kahenda 3 days ago
Uncertainty among ex-NHIF staff as SHA board picks top managers
Will Uhuru reap personal benefits like Raila after Ichaweri meeting with Ruto?
By Macharia Munene 4 days ago
Will Uhuru reap personal benefits like Raila after Ichaweri meeting with Ruto?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved