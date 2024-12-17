CJ Koome Invites LSK for meeting as Judiciary woes deepen

Chief Justice Martha Koome. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Chief Justice Martha Koome has invited the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President and Council members to a consultative meeting aimed at promoting accountability within the judiciary.

According to LSK President Faith Odhiambo, the meeting will take place on Wednesday, December 18, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"The agenda of the meeting, as outlined in the invitation, is to develop a comprehensive and actionable roadmap to ensure complaints related to corruption and misconduct by judges, judicial officers, and judiciary staff include sufficient particulars for immediate action by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC)," the letter reads in part.

Organized by the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, the meeting will bring together the Judiciary, the JSC, and key external stakeholders to address critical issues affecting the administration of justice.

Corruption Allegations

Last week, Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi, a vocal critic of the JSC, rejected overtures by Koome to cooperate in addressing alleged corruption within the courts.

Taking to X, lawyer Ahmednasir hit out at the JSC and called for investigations into alleged graft involving several Supreme Court judges.

“I will not cooperate! I will only do so if the investigation also involves the seven judges of the Supreme Court, including CJ Koome. That is the only time I will share my classified files on 'Jurispesa',” he wrote.

In response, Koome urged Ahmednasir to work with the JSC team to substantiate his claims, noting the importance of transparency in the judiciary.

"I urge Ahmednasir Abdullahi, SC, to cooperate with JSC officers if his allegations are made in good faith, ensuring the judiciary operates transparently for the benefit of all Kenyans," Koome said in her invitation.

Former LSK President Nelson Havi has also launched an onslaught against the courts on X, accusing CJ Koome of incompetence in managing the JSC.

“Koome (sic), and is an underperforming judge, according to the vetting report on judges and magistrates,” said Havi in a previous interview.