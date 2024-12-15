KenGen worker found dead in geothermal well

Operations at the Olkaria Geothermal Power station in Naivasha were temporarily paralysed after a worker from KenGen died in one of the wells in unclear circumstances. Engineers from Kengen work on one of the geothermal wells in Olkaria Naivasha. Kengen will pump an extra 86mw into the national grid in the next two months. [ Antony Gitonga, Standard]

The body of the worker was found in a geothermal well forcing the management to cut off steam supply from the affected areas as police were called in.

There were allegations that the victim who had worked with the power generating company for a year was sucked in by strong pressure from the well.

Following the incident, KenGen Chief Executive Peter Njenga called for patience as investigations into the incident commenced.

In a statement, Njenga said that the company was undertaking steps to support workers affected by the incident while calling on them to adhere to all safety protocols while on duty.

“This incident is a sombre reminder of the critical importance of safety in our operations and while investigations are underway, I urge everyone to remain calm and vigilant,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents of the Kamere estate in Naivasha are trying to come to terms with an incident where the body of a missing farm worker was found hanging from the roof of his house.

The body that had started to decompose was found in a rental house after neighbours expressed concern over a foul smell emanating from the house.

According to an elder Abel Mwai, the man had not been seen for a week and neighbours thought he had travelled to his rural home.

“There was a foul smell coming from the house and with the help of police, residents broke the door and found the decomposing body that had a rope around the neck,” he said.

Naivasha OCPD Antony Keter confirmed both cases adding that the bodies had been taken to the local mortuary and inquest files opened