Ruto's frenzy of meetings amid public mistrust

Talks of a possible rapprochement between Presidents Ruto and Uhuru have not only thrown a wrench in the political works but also thrust into the fore questions about the political fate of the Mt Kenya region.[PCS]

President William Ruto has been working round the clock in a bid to garner support for his broad-based government, against the backdrop of increasing public skepticism.

Just two days after meeting retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, Dr Ruto hosted Evangelical and Pentecostal church leaders in State House Nairobi yesterday. The leaders were led by Redeemed Gospel Church Presiding Bishop Kepha Omae.

The meeting comes hot on the heels of growing unease between a section of the church and the government over the state of the nation. Stressing the importance of collaboration, Ruto described religious organisations as vital partners in promoting national cohesion.

“Religious faiths and the State serve the same people and have always worked together to ensure national cohesion and provision of social services, including education, health and helping the vulnerable. We commit to maintain this partnership,” the President said after meeting the clerics.

The meeting brings back memories of the campaign period, which included signing an MoU with the Pentecostal and Evangelical churches alliance. The MoU reportedly covered issues like creation of the Church Ministry, vacating the 2014 moratorium against registration of the church, establishing Registrar of Christian Affairs, church courts that will deal with wrangles and internal affairs of the church, and appointment of clergy in national and county governments among other provisions.

Religious leaders were at the fore front campaigning for Ruto in the build up to the 2022 election, and many of them convinced their congregations to vote for him.

Today, a section of the church, particularly Catholic and Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) have been at the forefront, critiquing government operations, with the most recent issue of concern being donations and the need to safeguard it from being used for political purposes.

Ruto has however been firm on his role of uniting Kenyans and urged them to be patriotic, as he condemned “a spirit of opposing everything” that is taking root in the country.

“We do not have a spare country. We must be patriots and we must be ready to defend it, and to work for it,” he said while in Taita-Taveta.

Ruto has also faced criticism over the broad-based government but he has been firm that he will continue working for the good of the country.

He has repeatedly called on leaders opposed to his government to shun personal interests. “I am asking those leaders yet to turn around and believe that there is value in unity and working together that this is a greater calling than individualism,” he said.

After visiting Uhuru on Monday in his Gatundu home, Ruto said they had fruitful engagement where they discussed national and regional issues.

They called for a nationalistic, patriotic and harmonious working relationship among all Kenyans, including the three arms of government, religious leaders, civil society, and other partners, to ensure collective national stability and progress.

Similarly, Ruto advisor, former Public Service Minister, Moses Kuria joined in the debate lauding Ruto and Uhuru for choosing to put their differences aside terming it an act of ‘sobriety, selflessness and patriotism’.

“Closing ranks and forgiving each other is much easier than having to deal with the aftermath of a failed nation/state. In this regard, I wish to thank Uhuru and Ruto for choosing the nation over personal or sectarian considerations,” he wrote.

