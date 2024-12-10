The Standard

LSK criticises Uganda for blocking Karua from representing Besigye

By David Njaaga | 1h ago

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has criticised the Uganda Law Council for denying Senior Counsel Martha Karua a temporary practicing certificate to represent Ugandan opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye.  

In a letter dated December 6, LSK claimed Karua’s involvement in the case appeared politically motivated rather than professional. 

Karua dismissed the decision as unfair and made in bad faith.  

On Tuesday, LSK President Faith Odhiambo condemned the move as detrimental to regional legal cooperation and disrespectful to Kenyan legal practitioners.  

“It is inconceivable that the Uganda Law Council would show such disregard for a reputable and long-standing member of the Senior Counsel Bar,” Odhiambo said, adding that the council fully supports Karua.  

The rejection comes against the backdrop of allegations that Besigye was abducted in Nairobi last month. 

According to his wife, Winnie Byanyima, Besigye was lured to a meeting under the guise of discussing political investments but was arrested by eight plainclothes officers and taken to Uganda.  

Byanyima said her husband, a civilian, was detained in a military jail and denied his right to a civilian trial.

Besigye has since filed a lawsuit against the Kenyan and Ugandan governments at the East African Court of Justice, alleging illegal abduction and forced prosecution in Kampala’s General Court Martial.  

The LSK accused Uganda of undermining the Mutual Recognition Agreement, which permits cross-border legal practice within East Africa. It warned of potential reciprocal measures, including barring Ugandan lawyers from practicing in Kenya.  

“The dignity of Kenyan lawyers must be upheld. Cross-border legal practice must be rooted in mutual respect,” stated Odhiambo.

