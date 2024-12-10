Police teargas activists demanding action on femicide

At least 10 activists arrested in Nairobi after police teargassed them during an anti-femicide protest. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

At least 10 activists, including Amnesty International Kenya Executive Director Irungu Houghton, were arrested in Nairobi after police teargassed them during an anti-femicide march.

The protest on Tuesday, December 12, marked the end of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), observed annually from November 25 to December 10.

The activists began their march from Jeevanjee Gardens and were attempting to present petitions to several government institutions, including the Supreme Court, police headquarters and the Office of the President, calling for urgent action to end the killings of women.

Police in both uniform and plainclothes used teargas to disperse the protestors, who were mainly young women.

“The government is doing little to end these heinous acts. It’s the work of the government to protect us, even if the people killing us do so because we are prostitutes,” said activist Lilian Kerubo.

The protest follows growing public concern over the rising cases of femicide in Kenya.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reported 94 cases of women and girls killed between 2021 and 2024, with 65 suspects charged in connection with these murders.

Several recent cases have sparked public outrage, including the discovery of six bodies in a dumpsite in Embakasi and the arrest of a man in Baringo after his wife’s decomposed body was found following a domestic dispute.

In a joint statement issued on the same day, Amnesty International Kenya, the Law Society of Kenya, the Human is My ID Alliance and the End Femicide KE Movement condemned the police’s actions against the peaceful protestors.

"On this International Human Rights Day, we witnessed a grave violation of the principles of dignity, freedom and rights. The violent response by police, including the arrest of peaceful protestors, is a direct attack on Kenya's democratic principles and the human rights of its citizens," the statement read.

"The excessive force and unwarranted arrests not only violate national and international human rights laws but also send a chilling message to all those advocating for justice and accountability."

The groups called for the immediate release of all protestors, accountability for the police actions, justice for women victims of violence and a commitment to upholding the right to protest.

President William Ruto has called on security agencies to address the femicide crisis, saying, “The DCI and all investigative authorities must stand up to these criminals and deal with them decisively.”

Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat acknowledged a sharp rise in murder and manslaughter cases, with 97 femicide cases reported in the past three months alone.

He urged collective action to eradicate femicide, adding, “We urge every member of society, including government, civil and religious leaders, to engage in this crucial dialogue.”

The arrested activists were taken to Central Police Station, Nairobi, but it remained unclear whether they would be taken to court or released by the time of filing this report.