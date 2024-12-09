Boda boda riders to push war against SGBV, teen pregnancy

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi addressing the media ahead of the 60 years of Kenya's diplomatic journey celebrations in December. This will be a commemoration of Kenya's legacy in peacekeeping, regional leadership and global diplomacy over the past six decades. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Motorcycle riders will be incorporated into the government's ambitious programme to combat Sexual Gender Based Violence (SGBV) and teenage pregnancies.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the initiative dubbed "Safe Homes Spaces" has been rolled out in all 47 counties to fight the vice.

“We have at least 3 million boda boda riders in Kenya, and if we partner with them to fight this menace, it will be a big change for us to curb arising cases of SGBV,” he said.

Mudavadi said this during the launch of the national initiative in Kakamega county at Bukhungu Stadium on Monday.

“We are happy to see boda boda operators coming to the frontline of the campaign so that we can defeat this menace (SGBV and teenage pregnancy) in society,” he said.

Mudavadi called for concerted efforts to ensure perpetrators are fully held accountable for their actions urging the justice system to act accordingly.

“We need to see gender centres in our police stations and health facilities. All 47 counties should have a budget for awareness campaigns and gender parity," he said.

Several counties like Kakamega, Kwale, Taita Taveta, and Kilifi have enacted gender-based violence laws to combat the GBV scourge sweeping across the country.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa said he has signed the Kakamega Gender Based Violence Act 2024 to curb cases of GBV and teen pregnancies.

The governor said he would work with boda boda operators to eradicate SGBV. Barasa said his administration will also support the training of the boda boda riders.

"The office of the Kakamega first lady has been in the forefront of fighting the SGBV menace and we need to appreciate such efforts from all stakeholders,” said Barasa.

The Women's Rights Advisor at the Office of President Harriet Chiggai said the launch aims to raise awareness against gender-based violence as the country commemorates the 16 days of Activism, stating that 97 women died last year out of femicide cases.