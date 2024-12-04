KDF to lead surveillance during the festive season, PS Omollo says

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo addressing the press at Harambee House, Nairobi.[Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Interior Ministry has announced the establishment of security command centres across the country with Langata Barracks being the main station where all security operations will be coordinated during this festive season.

In a press briefing early Wednesday, Interior PS Raymond Omollo announced that more than 10,000 security officers have been deployed to manage public safety across the country.

"10,317 officers from the National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service, Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenya Forestry Service, and the Kenya Coast Guard Service have been deployed to manage public safety and address violations," he stated.

According to the PS, the multi-agency coordinated Command Centres will be manned 24 hours a week by officers from the National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service, Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenya Forestry Service, and the Kenya Coast Guard Service.

"Coordination through the activation of the National Multi-Agency Command Centre (NMACC) at Lang’ata Barracks, supported by Regional (RMACCs) and County (CMACCs) centres to deter security threats and maintain public order," Omollo added.

Security is expected to be heightened at the entry and exit points at the borders and airports, hotels, malls, and public beaches with critical infrastructure installations and major towns being manned.

Ministry Of Defense is also expected to support the Regional and County Security Committees and the agencies by providing logistical and Air Assets to implement the raft of measures announced by the Ministry of Interior to counter security threats during this season.

Omollo urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and to cooperate with law enforcement officers during the entire festive season to ensure safety for all Kenyans, and especially for the vulnerable communities including women, children, and persons with disability.