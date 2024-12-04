The Standard

KDF to lead surveillance during the festive season, PS Omollo says

By Mate Tongola | 45m ago

JavaScript is disabled!

Please enable JavaScript to read this content.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo addressing the press at Harambee House, Nairobi.[Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Interior Ministry has announced the establishment of security command centres across the country with Langata Barracks being the main station where all security operations will be coordinated during this festive season. 

In a press briefing early Wednesday, Interior PS Raymond Omollo announced that more than 10,000 security officers have been deployed to manage public safety across the country.

"10,317 officers from the National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service, Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenya Forestry Service, and the Kenya Coast Guard Service have been deployed to manage public safety and address violations," he stated.

According to the PS, the multi-agency coordinated Command Centres will be manned 24 hours a week by officers from the National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service, Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenya Forestry Service, and the Kenya Coast Guard Service.

"Coordination through the activation of the National Multi-Agency Command Centre (NMACC) at Lang’ata Barracks, supported by Regional (RMACCs) and County (CMACCs) centres to deter security threats and maintain public order," Omollo added.

Security is expected to be heightened at the entry and exit points at the borders and airports, hotels, malls, and public beaches with critical infrastructure installations and major towns being manned.

Ministry Of Defense is also expected to support the Regional and County Security Committees and the agencies by providing logistical and Air Assets to implement the raft of measures announced by the Ministry of Interior to counter security threats during this season.

Omollo urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and to cooperate with law enforcement officers during the entire festive season to ensure safety for all Kenyans, and especially for the vulnerable communities including women, children, and persons with disability. 

Related Topics

Interior PS Raymond Omollo Festive season KDF Security measures
.

Latest Stories

At Luanda Kotieno, fishermen stand guard to protect breeding sites
At Luanda Kotieno, fishermen stand guard to protect breeding sites
Livestock
By Olivia Odhiambo
19 mins ago
Majority of Kenyans in poor financial health - survey
National
By Sofia Ali
45 mins ago
Ruto: Adani critics are villains, I have no shares in Devki empire
National
By Renson Mnyamwezi and Joackim Bwana
45 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Court bars telco firms from setting expiry of reward schemes
By Kamau Muthoni 45 mins ago
Court bars telco firms from setting expiry of reward schemes
Ruto: Adani critics are villains, I have no shares in Devki empire
By Renson Mnyamwezi and Joackim Bwana 45 mins ago
Ruto: Adani critics are villains, I have no shares in Devki empire
Hidden costs in diaspora jobs deal annoys youth
By Standard Team 45 mins ago
Hidden costs in diaspora jobs deal annoys youth
Insurance: Hard nut to crack despite improved technology
By Graham Kajilwa 45 mins ago
Insurance: Hard nut to crack despite improved technology
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved