10 dead as floods wreak havoc in 20 counties

Residents struggle with floods following a downpour at Bamburi in Mombasa County on November 17, 2023. [File, Standard]

Ten people have been confirmed dead and about 3,000 households displaced due to floods across the country.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo on Tuesday said 20 counties have been affected by the raging floodwaters.

Speaking after assessing the Ogenya Evacuation camp in Nyando, Omollo said the affected households had also lost properties and farms.

He said the government will look into the proposal by local leaders to have an investor help with the construction of the Koru-Soin dam to help with the perennial flood problem in the Nyando area.

He encouraged residents to embrace tree planting to tackle the climate change problem in the country.

"The government is working to ensure we construct more dykes. We must, however, note that these dykes are not enough to contain the flood problem," he said.

He noted that once the government gets an investor willing to support the project, residents should support the project to kick off.

PS Omollo also said that residents will be involved in public participation when an investor is found.

"I want to thank the private sectors who have been supportive in distributing foods and other things to look after those affected by floods in Budalangi and other areas affected by floods," he added.

He said the Koru Soin dam project needs more than Sh20 billion for its construction and the government cannot depend only on tax.

"The public must allow the government to source for funds elsewhere. Generally, Kenyans make noise before assessing investors and we end up losing big time," he added.

PS Omollo also said the government is exploring a resettlement program that will allow the people to be relocated from dangerous areas that are flood-prone and taken to other areas where they can safely settle.

"It is unacceptable to have our people live in camps more than six years later. This is something we must work on," he added.