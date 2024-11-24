Ruto vows to continue church donations

President William Ruto arrives at Kipsitet Primary School in Sigowet -Soin Subcounty for an Interdenominational prayer service, on November 24,2024. [ Nikko Tanui , Standard]

President William Ruto has said his church donations are not politically motivated.

Ruto vowed to continue supporting churches, despite some clergy rejecting his financial contribution.

Speaking Sunday after attending an interdenominational service at Kipsitet in Sigowet -Soin Sub-county, Kericho County, the Head of State insisted that for the past 30 years, he has been donating to support the gospel of Jesus Christ.

He said church donations are not for political gain.

“I will not shy away from giving to churches. I have no apologies to make when giving to God. I have helped in building churches for the past 30 years, and I have never lacked,” Ruto told the congregation.

“As William Ruto, I am a product of giving. I do not give because of politics. I understand the bible, it is important to give,” he added.

This comes after the Catholic Church rejected President Ruto’s Sh5.6 million donation to Soweto Church in Nairobi.

Nairobi Archbishop Philip Anyolo rejected Ruto’s donation, saying the giving goes against the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) directive.

Anyolo said the church must decline contributions from politicians, which might compromise its independence.

However, Ruto said he gives church donations in good faith.

“We are going to give for the building of the church and God’s work. Because we are a product of giving ourselves. Our salvation is a product of giving. It is God who gave first. That is why we have the privilege of knowing Christ,” he said.

“That is why we believe in God. Because God gives his beloved son. We are going to serve God through our giving. We understand the word of God first,” he added.

At the same time, the Head of State called for unity and constructive dialogue.

He urged leaders, clergy, and citizens to collaborate in building a better Kenya.

"Kenya must move forward and failure is not an option, we have one country to serve, let us unite and work together, unnecessary confrontations will not help our country," Ruto said.

“And I want to ask all of us leaders, clergy, Kenyans to work together towards a nation that we can all be proud of. Even as we engage in public discourse on matters that are important to the people of Kenya, we must be careful to be factual, lest we become victims of the things we are accusing others of doing,” he added.

“We are all united in the service of the people. That is why we are working with all leaders the clergy included—towards a Kenya we can all be proud of. But even as we seek to hold each other accountable, we must endeavour to be constructive and factual.”

The Head of State urged politicians to shun self-serving interests and divisive politics for the sake of national unity.

“I ask all of us leaders who have been blessed to be leaders, let us know we are servants, let’s know that we are not in positions of leadership so that we become popular, but to serve Kenyans so that they can get development,” he said.

Senate Majority leader Aaron Cheruiyot urged the church to avoid being lured into a scheme to destroy institutions by scandalizing them with misinformation

“It is unfortunate that religious leaders nowadays are resorting to sweeping generalities. If they have an issue with an individual leader, they should seek redress through the relevant constitutional agencies instead of condemning the entire legislature,” Cheruiyot said.

Other leaders present were Roads Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, Kericho Governor Erick Mutai, and his Bomet counterpart Hillary Barchok.

Also present were Kericho Deputy Governor Fred Kirui, MPs Benjamin Langat (Ainamoi), Beatrice Kemei (Kericho Woman Rep), Joseph Cherorot (Kipkelion East), Hillary Kosgei (Kipkelion West), Nelson Koech (Belgut),Turkana Central MP Joseph Emathe (Turkana Central), Johanna Ngeno (Emmurua Dikirr), and Malava’s Moses Injendi.

Sigowet/Soin MP Justice Kemei was the host.