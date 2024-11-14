State officials rattled by Catholic bishops' utterances

Health CS Deborah Barasa and IG Douglas Kanja.

A number of top state officials have been rattled by utterances by the catholic bishops, that called out the government’s shortcomings eliciting a response from some of them.

From the Cabinet meeting held Wednesday, National Police Service, Ministry of Health, pro-government leaders, Ministry of education and others have united against the hard-hitting statement by Catholic bishops that condemned President William Ruto’s regime for killings, femicide, disruption of education, runaway corruption, over taxation, anxiety and tension in the country as a result of political wrangles.

Their reactions come hours after the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) criticized the government, accusing it of lacking integrity and failing to fulfill key promises, including payments owed to essential service providers.

In a statement later in the evening, Health CS Deborah Barasa said over Sh900 million had been disbursed to faith-based organisations (which include Catholic-sponsored hospitals) for NHIF claims.

CS Barasa also noted that the remaining Sh2.5 billion to be cleared by next week.

“It is worth noting that the defunct NHIF had contracts with 8,886 facilities, encompassing public, private and faith-based organisations. 312 of these facilities are owned by faith-based organisations, representing 3.5% of all contracted providers,” CS Barasa said.

“The Government is fully committed to settle these historical debts and consequently in the last one month, KSh 7.58 billion was mobilised to pay these debts. So far, the Social Health Authority has disbursed KSh 5,051,202,052.30 to various providers, including KSh 938,605,212 to Health facilities owned by faith-based organisations, majority of which are Catholic Church-run institutions”

Education CS Julius Ogamba has also defended the implementation of the Competence-Based Curriculum (CBC) as well as the new funding model.

Ogamba says implementation of the CBC was scrutinized by stakeholders, where the catholic bishops are a working party.

Inspector-General Douglas Kanja has also released a statement in response to the catholic bishops’s sentiments on extra-judicial killings and abductions.

At least 42 people died, 347 injured, and 495 police officers injured during anti-tax demos between June and July 2024, IG Kanja says.

Moreover, the National Police Service has disclosed that 29 missing persons remain unaccounted for since the demonstrations ended.

Senate Majority leader Aaron Cheruiyot has also joined the long list of state officials dismissing Catholic Bishops’ sentiments on the Bill seeking to extend presidential term limit.

Senator Cheruiyot says the Bill was privately sponsored by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, urging the members of the clergy to avoid spreading propaganda.

“On the 31" of October 2024, the Senate committee on Justice and Legal Affairs unanimously rejected the bill, marking the end of the road for the life of the Bill,” Senator Cheruiyot has said.

“The Clergy must avoid being purveyors of propaganda, fake news, and falsehoods. I urge the Church to avoid being roped into a scheme to destroy our institutions by scandalizing them with misinformation, a practice ripe in our social media spaces. It is unfortunate that religious leaders are resorting to sweeping generalities. If they have an issue with an individual leader, they should seek redress through the relevant constitutional agencies instead of condemning the entire legislature,” he added.

In a press briefing on Thursday, November 14, the bishops expressed deep concern over what they called a "culture of lies" that is eroding public trust and respect.

“The culture of lies is swiftly replacing the integrity and respect Kenyans deserve. It seems truth no longer exists. Sadly, Kenyans have tolerated these lies from politicians. They must learn not to validate the falsehoods politicians tell them,” the bishops said.

They also condemned what they described as rampant greed and unethical behavior among leaders.

“We are troubled by politicians’ heightened insensitivity and irresponsibility in their duties, allowing themselves to be compromised in corrupt deals. The massive greed we’re witnessing is shocking and heartbreaking,” they stated.