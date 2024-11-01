Home sweet home, says Gachagua after Kindiki inauguration

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with his wife Dorcas and children. [Courtesy]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua marked Kithure Kindiki’s inauguration as Kenya’s new Deputy President with a message celebrating faith, family and homecoming.

In a social media post, Gachagua shared a family photo, expressing gratitude for a return to his roots: “Home Sweet Home!” he wrote. “Thanking God for the gift of my family... The smell of fresh grass, sounds of chirping birds—that’s what a happy family needs.”

Gachagua, who grew up in Nyeri County, said he looked forward to enjoying the scenery of Mt Kenya and taking walks in Hombe Forest, adding, “God bless Kenya.”

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, his spouse, reflected on the day with a message of faith, quoting Job 13:15: “Though He slay me, yet will I hope in Him.” She added, “We give thanks to God for His awesome faithfulness. We call Him Ebenezer, for this far we celebrate Him.”

Kindiki took the oath of office at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi on Friday, November 1, in a ceremony led by Chief Justice Martha Koome. President William Ruto and other government leaders attended the event, witnessing Kindiki’s pledge to uphold his duties as Deputy President.

In his inaugural address, Kindiki assured Kenyans of his commitment to helping President Ruto fulfil the Kenya Kwanza administration’s promises.

“I promise you, before this congregation and before God, that I will not let you down for the privilege you have given me,” he said, drawing applause from the audience.

Kindiki also expressed gratitude to Ruto, recalling his two-decade mentorship under the president.

“I have been his political student for nearly two decades, and words fail me to express my gratitude today. I thank Almighty God, who guides every man’s steps, and I thank you, sir, for the honour of serving under your leadership.”

Kindiki addressed the recent legal obstacles surrounding his swearing-in, calling the process proof of Kenya’s democratic resilience.

“Whatever has happened in the last few weeks, and in the recent past, is a testament to the maturity of our democracy and a testament that our institutions work,” he said.