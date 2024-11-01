The Standard

I won't let you down, Kindiki to Ruto

By Mate Tongola | 20m ago
Newly sworn-in Deputy President Kithure Kindiki. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has vowed to help President William Ruto fulfill his promises to Kenyans under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

In his first address as DP at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Kindiki assured the public of his dedication to supporting Ruto.

"I promise you, before this congregation and before God, that I will not let you down for the privilege you have given me," he stated, amid cheers from the audience.

Kindiki also thanked Ruto for the appointment, reflecting on his long-standing political mentorship, and friendship with the Head of State.

"I have been his political student for nearly two decades, and words fail me to express my gratitude today. I thank Almighty God, who guides every man’s steps, and I thank you, sir, for the honor of serving under your leadership.”

Remarking on the recent legal challenges surrounding his nomination, Kindiki lauded the process as a testament to Kenya's democratic maturity.

“Whatever has happened in the last few weeks, and in the recent past, is a testament to the maturity of our democracy and a testament that our institutions work,” said Kindiki.

The new deputy president also expressed gratitude for his ascent to the country’s second-highest office, reflecting on his humble beginnings.

I won't let you down, Kindiki to Ruto
