Prof Kithure Kindiki to be sworn in as Deputy President tomorrow

Caption

Prof. Kithure Kindiki will be sworn in as Kenya's third Deputy President tomorrow, becoming the third person to hold the office under the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

The announcement was made after President William Ruto gazetted the appointment of a committee to oversee the assumption of the Deputy President’s office.

This comes hours after a High Court ruling lifted conservatory orders that blocked Kindiki's swearing-in.

In the Gazette Notice, President Ruto named Mercy Wanjau as Chairperson of the 20-member committee.

Shortly after, Mercy Wanjau gazetted the swearing-in ceremony of the former Interior CS as the country’s second in command, scheduled for Friday, November 1.

The event will be held at the Kenya International Convention Centre (KICC) from 10 am in the presence of senior Government officials.

While giving the verdict on Thursday, the three-judge bench, comprising Justices Eric Ogola, Anthony Mrima, and Fredah Mugambi, cited the need to ensure continuity in office.

Meanwhile, Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi gazetted Friday, November 1 as a public holiday for the swearing-in of Prof Kithure Kindiki as Deputy President.

President William Ruto appoints Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi as Acting CS Interior effective October 31, 2024; president says he is still the CS Foreign Affairs.