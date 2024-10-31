Gachagua: I hope the court will save me

When the impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua acknowledged greetings from residents of Engineer Town in Kinangop, Nyandarua County, after attending Holy Mass at St Stephen Catholic Parish, Karoroha, Nyandarua County on July 28, 2024. [DPCS, Standard]

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now says he has hopes that the courts will deliver a favourable ruling that will give him and Kenyans justice.

Gachagua said that he has been in court seeking justice after his ouster by the National Assembly and the Senate on.

“I have hopes with the judiciary that they will listen to me, weigh issues and hand justice to me. On this I call upon you to stay calm irrespective of the courts' outcome,” Gachagua said.

A three-bench judge is this afternoon expected to rule on conservatory orders that barred the swearing-in of Deputy President-elect Kithure Kindiki as the new Deputy President.

If the orders are dropped, this means Kindiki who is currently the Interior Cabinet Secretary will proceed to be sworn in.

If the orders are stayed, Gachagua will remain in office, however as an impeached Deputy President as the cases proceed in court.

Gachagua said he understands that he is not the only person who is being fought by President William Ruto’s administration.

“I call upon everyone here and the whole mountain region to keep and preserve peace. We are a people who do not know things like burning tyres or people’s property yet we know the perfect time to protest and that is at the polling station,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua who spoke on Wednesday in Limuru during the funeral of the late Mwalimu Geoffrey Murugami Njenga took issues with the MPs who voted for his ouster especially those that come from the mountain region.

He was accompanied by former Limuru MP Peter Mwathi, former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and Former Kiambu MP Jude Njomo.

Area member of parliament John Kiragu missed the occasion even as the besieged Gachagua asked the Kiambu people to support Githunguri MP Gathoni wa Muchomba and her senate counterpart Karungo wa Thangwa for standing with the truth and their son.

Gachagua urged the Ruto administration to spare his initiative of fighting alcohol and drug abuse which he started two years ago.

“As you fight me, I urge the chiefs and sub-chiefs to continue with fighting alcohol a menace that has threatened the social fabric of the society and families. I plead with you to continue with this work. Let us separate that good work and the political fights, you may push Gachagua but let the work he started to save the boy child remain,” Gachagua said.