The Standard

Gachagua: I hope the court will save me

By George Njunge | 55m ago
When the impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua acknowledged greetings from residents of Engineer Town in Kinangop, Nyandarua County, after attending Holy Mass at St Stephen Catholic Parish, Karoroha, Nyandarua County on July 28, 2024. [DPCS, Standard]

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now says he has hopes that the courts will deliver a favourable ruling that will give him and Kenyans justice.

Gachagua said that he has been in court seeking justice after his ouster by the National Assembly and the Senate on.

“I have hopes with the judiciary that they will listen to me, weigh issues and hand justice to me. On this I call upon you to stay calm irrespective of the courts' outcome,” Gachagua said.

A three-bench judge is this afternoon expected to rule on conservatory orders that barred the swearing-in of Deputy President-elect Kithure Kindiki as the new Deputy President.

If the orders are dropped, this means Kindiki who is currently the Interior  Cabinet Secretary will proceed to be sworn in.

If the orders are stayed, Gachagua will remain in office, however as an impeached Deputy President as the cases proceed in court.

Gachagua said he understands that he is not the only person who is being fought by President William Ruto’s administration.

“I call upon everyone here and the whole mountain region to keep and preserve peace. We are a people who do not know things like burning tyres or people’s property yet we know the perfect time to protest and that is at the polling station,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua who spoke on Wednesday in Limuru during the funeral of the late Mwalimu Geoffrey Murugami Njenga took issues with the MPs who voted for his ouster especially those that come from the mountain region.

He was accompanied by former Limuru MP Peter Mwathi, former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and Former Kiambu MP Jude Njomo.

Area member of parliament John Kiragu missed the occasion even as the besieged Gachagua asked the Kiambu people to support Githunguri MP Gathoni wa Muchomba and her senate counterpart Karungo wa Thangwa for standing with the truth and their son.

Gachagua urged the Ruto administration to spare his initiative of fighting alcohol and drug abuse which he started two years ago.

“As you fight me, I urge the chiefs and sub-chiefs to continue with fighting alcohol a menace that has threatened the social fabric of the society and families. I plead with you to continue with this work. Let us separate that good work and the political fights, you may push Gachagua but let the work he started to save the boy child remain,” Gachagua said.

Related Topics

Impeached Rigathi Gachagua Gachagua-Ruto Fallout Rigathi Gachagua Impeachment Hearing Rigathi Gachagua Political Woes
.

Latest Stories

Expert: What hinders forensic investigations in Kenya
Expert: What hinders forensic investigations in Kenya
Explainers
By Sharon Wanga
18 mins ago
Machakos High Court reopen case for man allegedly killed by uncle over Sh9 million insurance payout
Eastern
By Erastus Mulwa
29 mins ago
Premium Banks jittery over depressed demand for detached, commercial units
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
55 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Nowhere to hide as KRA spies on your money
By Frankline Sunday and Graham Kajilwa 55 mins ago
Premium Nowhere to hide as KRA spies on your money
How abrasive Gachagua courted trouble from day one
By Standard Team 55 mins ago
Premium How abrasive Gachagua courted trouble from day one
Banks jittery over depressed demand for detached, commercial units
By Graham Kajilwa 55 mins ago
Premium Banks jittery over depressed demand for detached, commercial units
How terror squads silence voices that censure the State
By Brian Otieno 16 hrs ago
Premium How terror squads silence voices that censure the State
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved